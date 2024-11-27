posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 27, 2024



Quoting: FSF Ethical Tech Giving Guide: Remember to give freedom —

All year long, but especially during the last two months of the year, ads and media that celebrate the use of freedom-violating software are fed to us by greedy corporations. No matter which holiday(s), if any, you celebrate, the spirit of cherishing our loved ones is very strong right now. Unfortunately, so is the messaging that many of us encounter on a daily basis that you have to buy the newest tech gifts (most of which are not freedom-respecting) if you want to show your friends and family that you love them. While you as one single person can't stop the production or advertising of tech that infringes on user freedom tomorrow, you can choose to not participate, and we're here to help.

Fifteen years ago, we started the Ethical Tech Giving Guide to give you a few ideas for gifts that respect user freedom. Every year, we publish an updated version detailing your options for ethical tech gifts, from computers to e-books. Many of the devices we recommend in the Ethical Tech Giving Guide have successfully received our Respects Your Freedom (RYF) certification, ensuring that whoever receives your thoughtful gift will have full control of their own computing. Similar to 2023, we don't have much in the way of new tech to recommend, as there isn't much newer hardware that supports free software. While the value of freedom is immeasurable, to large tech companies freedom is worth much less than extra cameras and your data.