posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 17, 2024



Quoting: Lilbits: Furi FLX1 Linux smartphone, Tile's new Bluetooth trackers, and Haiki OS R1 Beta 5 - Liliputing —

The Furi FLX1 is a $499 smartphone from with a 6.6 inch FHD+ 120 Hz IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 50MP primary camera. Basically it has the specs of a mid-range Android phone, but instead of Android this phone ships with a Linux-based operating system called Furi OS.

First introduced earlier this year, the phone had limited support for US cellular network bands. But a new update brings support for voice, text, and data over AT&T and T-Mobile’s 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Support for Verizon is expected soon as well.