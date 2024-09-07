Linux Leftovers
HelpWire Adds Linux Support in Newest Update
HelpWire's newest update implements Linux support for both hosts and clients. As is the case with Windows and macOS, Linux users can connect to other operating systems and still utilize the full set of HelpWire's features.
Kernel Space
LWN ☛ The realtime preemption end game — for real this time
Work on realtime preemption for the GNU/Linux kernel got its start almost exactly 20 years ago
(though it had its roots in earlier work, of course). It is fair to say
that finishing that job has taken a bit longer than anybody involved would
have expected. Now, though, Sebastian Andrzej Siewior has posted a brief
patch series making it possible to enable realtime preemption in the
mainline kernel on three architectures.
Graphics Stack
Mike Blumenkrantz: Architechair
It was some time ago that I created my first MR touching WSI stuff.
That was also the first time I broke Mesa.
Did I learn anything?
The answer is no, but then again it would have to be given the topic of this sleep-deprived post.
