Linux Leftovers

Work on realtime preemption for the GNU/Linux kernel got its start almost exactly 20 years ago

(though it had its roots in earlier work, of course). It is fair to say

that finishing that job has taken a bit longer than anybody involved would

have expected. Now, though, Sebastian Andrzej Siewior has posted a brief

patch series making it possible to enable realtime preemption in the

mainline kernel on three architectures.