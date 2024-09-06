Windows TCO: Cicada and Planned Parenthood
-
Cicada Ransomware - What You Need To Know
According to a blog post by security researchers at Morphisec, at least 21 companies, predominantly in North America and the UK, have been hit by Cicada since June 18, 2024.
Most of the organisations affected have been small and mid-sized businesses (18), with the remaining three described as enterprises. Victims have been noted in a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing/industrial, healthcare, retail, and hospitality.
-
Planned Parenthood of Montana confirms cyberattack
The statement came after RansomHub, a prolific ransomware group, listed the nonprofit on its website Wednesday. The listing, which included screenshots of documents the attackers said came from within Planned Parenthood, claimed that 93 gigabytes of data was stolen. The attackers have given Planned Parenthood until Sept. 11 to pay an undisclosed ransom or have the material published.