qBittorrent v5.0 Now Available for Testing

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 24, 2024



The first release candidate for qBittorrent 5 is now available. It’s a big update for one of the most popular torrent clients for Windows and Linux.

The qBittorrent project has released qBittorrent v5.0.0rc1, marking the second public test release for the major version 5 update, after the first beta earlier this year. There are some changes to the desktop client, including a popularity metric for torrents, the ability to pause or resume the entire BitTorrent session and set a shutdown timeout, and an option for showing torrent “privateness.”

Read on