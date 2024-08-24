Many GNU/Linux Articles in How-To Geek This Month
HowTo Geek ☛ Control Your Printer From a Linux Terminal With the lp Command
The Linux lp command lets you print from a terminal window. You can send print jobs manually or from within scripts, set page orientation and other preferences, and list your printer’s capabilities.
HowTo Geek ☛ What is Wireguard, and What Makes It a Worthy VPN Protocol?
Wireguard is a hot, modern contender in VPN protocols. Its philosophy is different, which makes it better suited for specific types of situation. Let's take a look at what makes it unique, and what its strengths and drawbacks are.
HowTo Geek ☛ Why You Should Install Python Apps With pipx (and How to Get Started)
There are a ton of useful Python CLI apps out there, but installation isn't always as easy as it seems. Let's take a look at how pipx can make it easy to install and manage them.
HowTo Geek ☛ Your Linux Terminal Can Tell You Your Fortune, Here's How
Ever thought your terminal could be a source of daily wisdom or humor? It's true! With the fortune command, you can receive a random quote, joke, or piece of advice every time you execute it. Whether you're working or enjoying a break, a short fortune can lift your mood and encourage new ideas.
HowTo Geek ☛ Make Your Linux Terminal Text Full of Rainbows With This One Command
Any Linux enthusiast will tell you all the fun takes place in the terminal. Unfortunately, the standard terminal text or output text from commands can often feel dull and boring. But not anymore. With the delightful lolcat tool, you can now change your terminal output into a colorful rainbow display.
HowTo Geek ☛ This Is How I Easily Browse Remote Linux PC Files
SSHFS lets you browse files on remote Linux PCs as smoothly as if they were on your local computer. It’s a quick and simple way to interact with headless systems like Raspberry Pi.
HowTo Geek ☛ Why Everyone Should Have a Spare Bootable Linux USB Disk
If your Linux system crashes and locks you out, you risk losing everything—files, data, time. If you have a bootable Linux USB recovery disk, tough, you'll be ready to restore, repair, and rescue your system before it’s too late.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to List the Installed Packages on Linux
With thousands of free Linux applications, it's easy to lose track of what you once installed but no longer use. Here's how to list the installed applications on the major Linux families, and a few methods that don't depend on your Linux distribution.
HowTo Geek ☛ I Replaced Default Linux Commands With These Powerful Alternatives
As someone looking to get things done quickly and easily, I'm always on the lookout for new Linux tools. There are many handy Linux commands which seem better than the regular commands you're using. In this guide, I'm sharing some of my favorites.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Uninstall Software Using the Command Line in Linux
Linux distributions provide different methods for installing software. You can install software from the standard Ubuntu or Fedora software repositories using the Software Center, from outside of the standard Ubuntu or Fedora software repositories, or by compiling source code. However, what if you need to uninstall a program?
HowTo Geek ☛ Add a User to a Group (or Second Group) on Linux
hanging the group a user is associated to is a fairly easy task, but not everybody knows the commands, especially to add a user to a secondary group. We'll walk through all the scenarios for you.
User accounts can be assigned to one or more groups on Linux. You can configure file permissions and other privileges by group. For example, on Ubuntu, only users in the sudo group can use the sudo command to gain elevated permissions.
HowTo Geek ☛ Running Out of Disk Space? Reclaim It From Your Linux VirtualBox VM
VirtualBox lets you run Linux in a virtual machine, and you'll often find your virtual disks continually growing in size, even though you've been clearing them of files. I'll show you how to shrink these volumes back down to size, compacting them and saving your disk space.
HowTo Geek ☛ 6 Easy Tasks to Improve the Security of Your Linux Computer
Cybersecurity can be confusing. Here are six easy things you can do, and habits you can adopt, to improve your Linux security. They work equally well on fresh installs and long-running computers.
Computers have transformed our lives. They allow us to do things we couldn’t possibly do otherwise. Because they’re indispensable, and the data they hold is precious to us, they are an obvious target for criminals.
Linux is considered to be (relatively) secure right out of the box, but there are simple actions you can take to improve your defenses, and “harden” your computer. Because Linux is so prevalent in everything from web servers to mobile devices, it's an attractive target for cybercriminals.
HowTo Geek ☛ Using Linux After Windows Is Easier If You Know These 6 Key Differences
Starting out with any new operating system can be frustrating, because the simplest operations don’t work in the way you’re used to. Learning these differences between Windows and Linux can cure headaches.
That fish out of water feeling is awful, when the most basic operations throw you for a loop. It's natural to worry that everything else is going to be a struggle too. Getting nowhere fast leads to people giving up entirely. When dabbling in the shallows is so discouraging, the idea of taking the plunge becomes unappealing.
As is often the case, it’s the little things that matter most. So here’s our list of little things that have a big impact on your first few days as a Windows user exploring the Linux command line.