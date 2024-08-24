Make Your Linux Terminal Look Like a Retro Computer With This App

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 24, 2024



I’m old. I’ve used computers without any screen whatsoever, bashing my commands into paper-based teleprinters, and then reading the response from the computer one rattling, clacking word at a time as it was pounded via an inky ribbon onto a paper roll.

Moving from that to a terminal that had an integral screen and a keyboard with light-touch keys was game-changing. You typed, and the computer responded. Quickly, silently, and without the desk shaking.

Those early terminals had a large desktop footprint. The biggest space hog was the screen. The visible portion of the screen was just part of a very large glass component. The visible screen was actually the flattened bottom of a squarish glass teardrop that extended farther back than the height and width of the screen. A small increase in screen size meant a large increase in the volume of the entire glass assembly, and a big increase in weight.

They were called cathode-ray tubes or CRTs. Streams of electrons emitted from a heated cathode were fired at a phosphorescent inner coating on the screen, illuminating the points where they struck. The stream scanned across the screen pixel by pixel, illuminating those points that needed to be on. Then, it dropped down a pixel and repeated the process for the next line, doing an entire screen in the blink of an eye. The process was then repeated from the top of the screen.

Read on