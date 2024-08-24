Chrome dumped support for Ubuntu 18.04 – but it'll be back
-
The Register UK ☛ Chrome dumped support for Ubuntu 18.04 – but it'll be back
Google Chrome 128, released on Wednesday, does not function without intervention on Ubuntu Linux 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver," and Google initially had no plans to fix it.
But following community complaints and The Register's inquiry about the situation, Google says there's been a change of plan.
-
Dolphin Publications B V ☛ Google brings back Ubuntu 18.04 support in Chrome
Ubuntu 18.04 was no longer supported in the latest version of Chrome. This was a conscious decision that Google is going to revisit due to complaints.
Chrome 128 was released last Wednesday. Developers quickly discovered that this version no longer supported Ubuntu Linux 18.04. Google allegedly deliberately removed support for the version of Ubuntu, also known as Bionic Beaver. This caused discontent among developers.
Ubuntu Linux 18.04 is in the extended support phase, which will continue for several more years until 2028. Developers unable to take advantage of the extended support were forced to switch to a newer version in May 2023.