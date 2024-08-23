Linux Has a Birthday This Weekend. Meanwhile in the Homeland of Linus Torvalds...
IN the sister site it was noted (only some minutes ago) that Microsoft had reached a roadblock in home of Linux's Linus Torvalds. Finland is not adopting Vista 11.
Will Linux make big gains for its birthday/anniversary?
Microsoft has apparently occupied the country, according to this story from Dr. Andy Farnell. Is it still occupied?
If the country is occupied by Microsoft, it'll be easier to Russia to invade and capture. The country knows the experience of being occupied ("part of the Russian Empire 1809–1917"), so it would be reckless to allow it again. Many people died for sovereignty. It was brutal.
If Finland was to fully adopt BSDs and GNU/Linux distros (without outsourcing to "the clown", typically meaning US corporations), hybrid war or electronic/digital attacks by Russia would be a lot harder. Finland is part of the "front line" of NATO in the east. █