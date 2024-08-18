Best Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Introduction to Free Software Applications for Android Phones

 

Archinstall 2.8.2 Arch Linux Installer Speeds Up Mirror Loading and Download

Archinstall 2.8.2 is the second maintenance update in the Archinstall 2.8 series and it’s here to optimize the mirror listing by using /mirrors/status/json/ instead of /mirrorlist/, which speeds up the loading of mirrors and downloading during installation.

Mesa 24.2 Open-Source Graphics Stack Defaults to New Shader Cache

Mesa 24.2 brings support for new Vulkan extensions for the RADV (Radeon Vulkan) graphics driver, including VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering_local_read, VK_EXT_legacy_vertex_attributes, VK_MESA_image_alignment_control, VK_KHR_maintenance7, and VK_EXT_shader_replicated_composites. RADV also received 10-bit support.

Tails 6.6 Improves Persistent Storage and Adds Support for Newer Hardware

Highlights of Tails 6.6 include improved support for newer hardware, such as graphics, Wi-Fi, etc., the ability to detect new types of errors when starting Tails for the first time from a USB stick and resizing the system partition fails, and an improved Additional Software app to prevent it from crashing when installing virtual packages.

Jetway JNUC-ADN1: NUC Board Featuring Intel N97 Processor and Dual 2.5GbE Ports

The JNUC-ADN1 is an embedded board with a NUC form-factor, powered by the Intel N97 low-power processor. This board is tailored for applications requiring efficient performance and compact size, such as digital signage and other commercial or industrial uses.

Low-Cost R128-DevKit Features XuanTie RISC-V CPU, HiFi5 DSP, and Advanced Wireless Connectivity

DongshanPI recently featured the R128-DevKit, a compact development platform equipped with the XuanTie C906 RISC-V processor. This kit is designed for AI-based speech recognition and multimedia applications, featuring a suite of high-performance components.

ESP32-S3-Based WiCAN Pro: An OBD Scanner for Vehicle Diagnostics and Home Assistant Integration

Crowd Supply recently featured the WiCAN Pro, a diagnostic OBD scanner designed to support advanced automotive diagnostics. Built on the ESP32-S3 platform, it offers compatibility with all legislated OBD-II protocols, allowing it to interface with multiple CAN BUS protocols, including three standard CAN protocols and one Single Wire CAN.

Tux Machines is Still Growing [original]

  
Gentoo Linux drops IA-64 (Itanium) support

  
Join us in saying goodbye to our beloved office on August 16!

  
Microsoft Has Complicated Booting Linux

  
Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

  
Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

  
Another Party Next Week [original]

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Today in Techrights

  
today's leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: MakuluLinux, Going Linux, Hackaday

  
Windows TCO and Microsoft Flukes

  
Security Leftovers

  
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
This Week in GNOME #161 End-to-End Tests

  
Software Leftovers, Focus on Free Software

  
today's leftovers

  
CockroachDB Becomes Proprietary, ParadeDB on "Why We Picked AGPL"

  
Programming Leftovers

  
New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients, including Vladik Brutal - 2024-08-14 Edition

  
Openwashing and Attacks on Open Source: Cockroach and Microsoft's Front Group OSI

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware With Focus on Raspberry Pi

  
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Luckfox Pico Mini – A tiny Arm Linux camera board based on Rockchip RV1103 SoC with 64MB on-chip RAM

  
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Copy2Pwn, and More

  
ClamAV Antivirus 1.4 Ends 32-Bit Linux Support

  
Godot 4.3 Open-Source Game Engine Released, Here’s What’s New

  
Tiling Shell: A GNOME Extension to Add Superpowers to Ubuntu

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Introduction to Free Software Applications for Android Phones

  
A Fresh Perspective on Things

  
This week in KDE: System Settings modernization and Wayland color management

  
I revisited the System76 Thelio, and it remains my all-time favorite desktop

  
10 Linux keyboard shortcuts I depend on for maximum efficiency

  
Volunteers can’t be blockers

  
Games: shapez 2, Vampire Survivors, and More

  
Debian Celebrates 31 years!

  
Today in Techrights

  
Valve Makes It Official: SteamOS Will Support The ASUS ROG Ally

  
Windows 11 is losing in gaming performance

  
today's leftovers

  
Applications and Free Software Leftovers

  
NIST Releases First Post-Quantum Encryption Algorithms

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
PostgreSQL: Pigsty Supplementary APT/YUM Repository, Pgpool-II, and WAL-G

  
Mozilla's Latest "AI" Puff (Meaningless Nonsense) and Weekly Rust Report

  
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now and mintCast

  
Kubernetes v1.31 and More

  
Security Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
mesa 24.2.0

  
I Discovered This Tiny Feature in Ubuntu 24.04 and I Love it

  
Radxa ROCK E20C “Mini Network Titan” features 2.0 GHz Rockchip RK3528A SoC, dual GbE, metal case

  
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Stellaris, Godot Engine, Dwarf Fortress, and More

  
Debian 11 ’Bullseye’ Enters Long Term Support Phase

  
Robbins Changed His Mind, Funtoo Shifts to “Hobby Mode”

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Paying for development from the donations for the first time!

  
Why I should be running Debian unstable right now

  
Today in Techrights

  
