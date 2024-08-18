Best Free and Open Source Software

The first Unix shell was the Thompson shell, sh, written by Ken Thompson at Bell Labs back in the early 1970s. Nowadays, on many Linux systems, bash (which stands for Bourne Again SHell) acts as the shell program. It was first released in 1989, and implements the POSIX standard plus many extensions.

But there are lots of other free and open source shells available for Linux. We spotlight our recommended free and open source shells.