pgmetrics, Red Hat, Free Software, and Openwashing
Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ pgmetrics 1.17 released
Hello All,
We're happy to announce the release of v1.17 of pgmetrics. Changes since the v1.16 release include: [...]
Fedora Family / IBM
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 30 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
Week: 22 – 26 July 2024
Red Hat Official ☛ Generative AI fine-tuning of LLMs: Red Hat and Supermicro showcase outstanding results for efficient Llama-2-70b fine tuning using LoRA in MLPerf Training v4.0
LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation of LLMs) is a cost-saving parameter-efficient fine tuning method that can save many hours of training time and reduce compute requirements. LoRA allows you to fine tune a large model for your specific use case while updating only a small subset of parameters. Red Hat’s llama2-70b with LoRA submission on Supermicro hardware demonstrates the delivery of better performance, within 3.5% to 8.6% of submissions on similar hardware, while providing an improved developer, user and DevOps experience.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Medevel ☛ Mrdoc is a Libre Self-hosted Document Management System
Mrdoc is an online document management system (DMS) developed based on python. It is suitable for individuals and small teams to manage documents, knowledge and notes.
Medevel ☛ 16 Free Open-source JavaScript Flowchart Libraries for React, React Native, jQuery and Pure JavaScript
Flowcharts are powerful tools for visualizing processes, workflows, and systems. They use standardized symbols to represent different steps and connections, making complex information easier to understand.
Medevel ☛ Open-Source Auto-Research: Simplify Your Research Tasks
Auto-Research is a free and open-source efficient tool designed to streamline various research tasks.
It enables you to generate custom detailed survey paper with topic clustered sections and proper citations, from just a single query in just under 30 mins !!
Linux Foundation