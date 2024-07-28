Programming: Ruby 3.2.5 Released, This Week in GNOME, and Broken Mesa
Ruby 3.2.5 Released
Ruby 3.2.5 has been released.
This release include many bug-fixes.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #158 Mini Edition
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from July 19 to July 26.
Graphics Stack
Mike Blumenkrantz: Aftermath
After Action Report
The DRIL merge is done, and things are mostly working again after a tumultuous week. To recap, here’s everything that went wrong leading up to 24.2-rc1, the reason why it went wrong, and the potential steps that could be taken (but almost certainly won’t) to avoid future issues.
Library Paths
One of the big changes that went in last-minute was a MR linking all the GL frontend libs to Gallium, which is a huge improvement to the old way of using
dlopento directly trigger version mismatch errors.
