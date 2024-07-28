Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

Espressif Systems announced the ESP32-P4 over a year ago. While the chip is not yet available for retail, a prototype development board featuring the chip was recently showcased by Olimex. This board includes multiple interfaces, such as an Ethernet connector and a camera connector, demonstrating its versatile capabilities.

The card supports high-resolution video output up to 1920×1200 at 60Hz and includes audio capabilities for monitoring through its web interface. It features an ATX connector, which allows for the remote management of power operations such as turning a machine on or off and system resets. The webpage also supports remote monitoring of computer equipment, which is useful for managing systems remotely.