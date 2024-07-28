Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Security Week ☛ Threat Actors Exploit Fresh ServiceNow Vulnerabilities in Attacks
Threat actors have started exploiting critical-severity vulnerabilities in ServiceNow shortly after public disclosure.
Security Week ☛ Progress Patches Critical Telerik Report Server Vulnerability
Progress Software calls attention to a critical remote code execution flaw in the Telerik Report Server product.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Secure Boot key compromised in 2022 is still in use in over 200 models — an additional 300 more use keys are marked ‘DO NOT TRUST’
Software security firm Binarly discovered that over 200 device models used a compromised security key, while an additional 300 more used default test keys shared with nearly all of AMI's customers.
The Strategist ☛ Losing the insight of Australia’s myriad non-government security experts
In Australia, anti-intellectualism has become something of a national pastime. We are champions of the common folk and heartily reject political and academic elitism. Cutting down the tall poppies is standard, and lauded, practice.
Security Week ☛ PKfail Vulnerability Allows Secure Boot Bypass on Hundreds of Computer Models
A vulnerability dubbed PKfail can allow attackers to run malicious code during the boot process, which can be used to deliver UEFI bootkits.
Windows TCO
Silicon Angle ☛ US grand jury indicts North Korean hacker for role in Andariel cyberattacks
A Kansas City grand jury has indicated a North Korean hacker for participating in a cyberattack campaign that targeted the U.S. Air Force, NASA and other organizations.
Security Week ☛ North Korean Charged in Cyberattacks on US Hospitals, NASA and Military Bases
A man who allegedly carried out attacks for a North Korean military intelligence agency has been indicted in a conspiracy to hack healthcare firms, NASA, military bases and other entities.
Security Week ☛ US Offers $10 Million Reward for Information on North Korean Hacker [Ed: Wasting money like this is part of Windows TCO]
The US is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on Rim Jong Hyok, a member of the North Korean hacking group APT45.
Security Week ☛ In Other News: FBI Cyber Action Team, Pentagon IT Firm Leak, Nigerian Gets 12 Years in Prison
Noteworthy stories that might have slipped under the radar: FBI article on agency’s Cyber Action Team, data of Pentagon IT provider Leidos leaked, Nigerian cybercriminal sentenced to 12 years in prison.
