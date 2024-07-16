today's howtos
How to archive a local copy of CentOS 7
This post is meant for the various junior system administrators who have been tasked with fixing problems with CentOS 7 systems after the software was removed from most of its mirrors. Most of these systems have probably been running fine for a decade, and now possible critical systems are generating failed cron jobs or other errors.
Network World ☛ How to get rid of unneeded files on Linux
The rm (remove) command is the most obvious way to remove files that you no longer need on your Linux system, and it includes some very useful options. There are a number of other options, too, however. This post covers many ways to clean up or remove files.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Use the gpasswd Command on Linux
Want an easy solution to managing group members and passwords on Linux? The gpasswd command will help you do that. It's used for managing and administering the "/etc/group" and "/etc/gshadow" passwords, members, and administrators. Let's get started.