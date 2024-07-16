Did you notice that Firefox Web Browser has no titlebar on Ubuntu 24.04? If you look closer, you will figure out the top most of its window is the tab bar and you never see program name "Firefox" as well as website name in full "Enterprise Open Source and Linux | Ubuntu" --for example-- you are currently visiting. If you don't like that, you can bring titlebar back by following this.

MYIR has launched the MYC-LR3568, a cost-effective System-on-Module available for commercial and industrial applications, alongside a development board that provides access to dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple display ports, and wireless connectivity.

A guard discovery attack reveals the guard relays of a hidden service or client to the attacker. While this does not, in and of itself, deanonymize the victim, it does make it easier to launch traffic analysis attacks, which can ultimately lead to deanonymization. See 'From "Onion Not Found" to Guard Discovery' and section VI of 'Trawling for Tor Hidden Services: Detection, Measurement, Deanonymization' for more on guard discovery attacks.

Coming almost three months after Audacity 3.5, the Audacity 3.6 release introduces master effects, which are effects that apply to the entire project at once, a new compressor and limiter effects that feature gain reduction history when they’re used as a real-time effect, and new and improved dark and light themes.

Highlights of Blender 4.2, which is an LTS (Long Term Support) branch that will receive updates until July 2026, include support for GPU-accelerated compositing for final renders, GPU acceleration enabled by default for AMD GPUs on Linux and Windows systems, and rewritten render compositor CPU backend for a performance boost.

VirtualBox 7.0.20 is here a little over two months after VirtualBox 7.0.18, which was a small update adding more fixes to prevent UBSAN warnings and fixing an issue when time stamps were displayed incorrectly within mounted shared folder in the Linux Guest Additions, and addressing an issue causing host system crash when bridged or host-only network adapter was used for the virtual machine.

Coming only two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.1.2, the KDE Plasma 6.1.3 release is here to improve support for Flatpak apps in the Plasma Discover package manager by automatically handling rebases from runtimes, properly uninstalling EOL refs that have no replacement, and fixing some issues.

Based on Linux kernel 6.10, the GNU Linux-libre 6.10 kernel is here to clean up newly added drivers upstream, including Panthor, Intel IPU6, PRUEth SR1, rtw8703b, tps23881, air_en8811h, Intel ISH HID, and pcm6240.