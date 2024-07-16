Sick of Windows or MacOS? You should check out this free, easy-to-use alternative

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 16, 2024



openSUSE is a Linux distribution I wouldn't recommend to any new user. A big part of the reason for that is YaST (Yet Another Settings Tool). Let's just say that YaST is very, very powerful. Simply put, YaST is for admins whereas the traditional System Settings app is for users.

What does this have to do with GeckoLinux? Simply put, GeckoLinux goes out of its way to simplify openSUSE. The distribution's mission statement is, "GeckoLinux is a set of Linux spins built from the openSUSE distribution, with a focus on polish and out-of-the-box usability on the desktop."

Read on