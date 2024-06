posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2024



Quoting: Feren OS - pseudo-rolling Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Feren OS is a free and open source operating system that lets you get stuff done, with a fresh take on a familiar user experience that can be changed to suit your workflow, and a Desktop that stays out of the way to let you do your work.

This distro is based on Ubuntu.