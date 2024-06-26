Best Free and Open Source Software
7 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based Batch Renamers - LinuxLinks
A console application is computer software which can be used with a text-only computer interface, the command line interface, or a text-based interface included within a graphical user interface operating system, such as a terminal emulator (such as GNOME Terminal or the aforementioned Terminator). Whereas a graphical user interface application generally involves using the mouse and keyboard (or touch control), with a console application the primary (and often only) input method is the keyboard. Many console applications are command line tools, but there is a wealth of software that has a text-based user interface making use of ncurses, a library which allow programmers to write text-based user interfaces.
6 Best Free and Open Source C# Object-Relational Mapping Software - LinuxLinks
Object–relational mapping (ORM) is a programming technique for converting data between incompatible type systems using object-oriented programming languages. This creates, in effect, a “virtual object database” that can be used from within the programming language.
In essence, ORM is a design pattern for converting (wrapping) that data stored within a relational database into an object that can be used within an object oriented language. It creates a layer between the language and the database, helping programmers work with data without the OOP paradigm.
gsimplecal - simple and lightweight GTK calendar - LinuxLinks
gsimplecal is a lightweight calendar application using GTK.
When it’s started, it first shows up, when you run it again, it closes the running instance, thus making it very easy to integrate anywhere without the need to make some wrapper scripts.
It was intentionally made for use with tint2 panel in the openbox environment to be launched upon clock click, but of course it will work with any other panel, or no panel at all. For example you can bind it to some hotkey in your window manager config.
calcure - modern TUI calendar and task manager - LinuxLinks
calcure is a modern TUI calendar and task manager with a customizable interface.
The software lets you manage your events and tasks, displays birthdays from your abook, and can import events and tasks from calcurse and taskwarrior.
This is free and open source software.
LINQ to DB - LINQ database access library - LinuxLinks
LINQ to DB is a LINQ database access library offering a simple, light, fast, and type-safe layer between your POCO objects and your database.
Architecturally it is one step above micro-ORMs like Dapper, Massive, or PetaPoco, in that you work with LINQ expressions, not with magic strings, while maintaining a thin abstraction layer between your code and the database. Your queries are checked by the C# compiler and allow for easy refactoring.
This is free and open source software.