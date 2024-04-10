today's leftovers
Cliff L Biffle ☛ The server chose violence
Hubris uses a small, application-independent kernel, and puts most of the code — drivers, application logic, network stack, etc. — in separately compiled isolated tasks. These tasks can communicate with each other using a cross-task messaging system (inter-process communication, or IPC). (This section will do a sort of “Hubris in a nutshell” — if you’d like to learn more I recommend the Reference Manual.)
Remkus de Vries ☛ It's Time to Review Your Entire WordPress Stack - Remkus de Vries
Someone asked if this means they’d have to investigate their plugins. My answer was this: Yes, that’s one of the things. Stack means everything you are using ((hosting (server, database), plugins, theme, and WordPress itself).
I would be highly suprised if you could NOT optimize every single layer or add a layer that optimizes. Let’s talk about your options here.
Mozilla
Nicholas Tietz-Sokolsky ☛ It's getting hard to use and recommend Firefox, I'm afraid for the free web
A couple of months ago, every video call I had on my personal computer ended up using Chromium. I tried using Firefox and it looked good on my end: I could see and hear the other person. But they just saw a blank video feed and heard nothing. Firefox showed me that it's sending, but it never goes through to them. This happened with Google Meet, a body doubling platform, and a telehealth platform, all using different underlying video services.
I'm a software engineer, and I run Fedora on my personal laptop. This particular bug was on the latest version, and by running a bleeding-edge distribution I got cut. I didn't have the same issue on my work laptop, running an LTS version of Ubuntu. So in some ways, it's a problem of my own making, and there was a workaround.
But that's the problem. I have to be so careful about which version of Firefox I have installed, because things break tremendously now and then. Even on the bleeding edge, a showstopper bug like this one—and this is not the first time something similar has happened to me—means that I cannot rely on having Firefox around as my only browser. I have to have everything setup in Chromium as well, because Firefox will let me down.
Licensing / Legal
Lionel Dricot ☛ About Freedom and Power
Freedom is the right to do whatever you want. Power is the right to force others to do what you want. Power is, by definition, being able to restrict others’ freedoms.
Copyleft is a tool that gives you freedom but no power.
Permissive licenses give freedom and power, allowing already powerful people to restrict the freedoms of others.
That’s why powerful people (and those dreaming of being powerful) don’t like copyleft. When you are accustomed to the privilege of power, freedom of others sounds like oppression.
