today's leftovers

A couple of months ago, every video call I had on my personal computer ended up using Chromium. I tried using Firefox and it looked good on my end: I could see and hear the other person. But they just saw a blank video feed and heard nothing. Firefox showed me that it's sending, but it never goes through to them. This happened with Google Meet, a body doubling platform, and a telehealth platform, all using different underlying video services.

I'm a software engineer, and I run Fedora on my personal laptop. This particular bug was on the latest version, and by running a bleeding-edge distribution I got cut. I didn't have the same issue on my work laptop, running an LTS version of Ubuntu. So in some ways, it's a problem of my own making, and there was a workaround.

But that's the problem. I have to be so careful about which version of Firefox I have installed, because things break tremendously now and then. Even on the bleeding edge, a showstopper bug like this one—and this is not the first time something similar has happened to me—means that I cannot rely on having Firefox around as my only browser. I have to have everything setup in Chromium as well, because Firefox will let me down.