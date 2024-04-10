Last week, KDE developer Xaver Hugl told us why explicit sync is a big deal and how it will finally solve those annoying issues some Linux users are experiencing when using an NVIDIA graphics card with the proprietary graphics drivers on Wayland while gaming or doing other tasks that involve using their dedicated GPU.

Coming four and a half months after OpenSSL 3.2, the OpenSSL 3.3 release brings support for QLog for tracing QUIC connections, along with limited support for polling of QUIC connections and stream objects in a non-blocking manner, as well as several new APIs to allow the configuration of various aspects for connections using the QUIC encrypted connection-oriented protocol that operates at the Transport Layer, or Layer 4, in the OSI model.

GParted Live 1.6.0-3 is the third maintenance update to GParted Live 1.6, which was launched on February 28th, 2024, with GParted 1.6, a release that brought a change that would stop GParted from forcing a 1 MiB gap when moving the partition boundary to the right, exFAT improvements, and removed the “Attempt Data Rescue” feature and use of the gpart utility.

Ubuntu Pro is a free and commercial offering for everyone who wants to extend the coverage of security updates on their Ubuntu PCs providing them with 10 years of security maintenance. Ubuntu Pro was initially launched in 2021 as part of Ubuntu Advantage for enterprise customers offering global services who wanted long-term stability for their infrastructure and applications.

The EndeavourOS ARM branch was initially launched about three and a half years ago and it shipped its first installer with the EndeavourOS Artemis release, allowing users to easily install the Arch Linux-based distro on various ARM-powered single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi or ODROID N2/XU4.