Hardware: BBC Micro, Swiss Light Source SLS, and Raspberry Pi
Andrew Hutchings ☛ More BBC Micro Repairs
Last weekend I started the first of a four-part course teaching children to program on the BBC Micro. Of course, when dealing with 40 year old hardware being used all day, something could go wrong. A couple of minor things did fail, so this post is about what happened and how I solved them.
Omicron Limited ☛ A physicist uses X-rays to rescue old music recordings
Researchers are developing a technique that uses the special synchrotron X-ray light from the Swiss Light Source SLS to non-destructively digitize recordings from high-value historic audio tapes—including treasures from the Montreux Jazz Festival archive, such as a rare recording of the King of the Blues, B.B. King.
Magnetic tapes have almost completely disappeared from our lives and now only enjoy a nostalgic niche existence. However, significant quantities of these analog magnetic media are still stored in the archives of sound studios, radio and TV stations, museums, and private collections worldwide. Digitizing these tapes is an ongoing challenge as well as a race against time, as the tapes degrade and eventually become unplayable.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W revives iconic red telephone
Rob bought a red phone, not unlike the one used in the 1960s Batman television series. “I think the style is timeless,” says Rob, who initially only aimed to make the bell ring. “I wanted it to sound exactly like the phones I remembered and I initially used a Raspberry Pi Pico to do it.”
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi RP2040 keeps track of who's winning and losing with this wireless LED scoreboard
Some of the best Raspberry Pi projects are the ones that are flexible in a variety of situations — and even better are the ones made for gaming. Today we've got a project to share, created by maker and developer Mike Tan, that tackles both of these. This RP2040-powered wireless scoreboard helps you keep score for all sorts of games.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Localising AI education: Adapting Experience AI for global impact
We worked with partners in Canada, Kenya, Malaysia, and Romania to create bespoke Experience AI resources. Here's what we learned.