Games: Video Games, DOS Games, and GNU/Linux Games
Patrick Breyer ☛ Pirates ask EU Commission to look into killing of video games
“The shutdown of ‘The Crew 1′ by Ubisoft is an alarming example of how gamers’ interests are being ignored. It is unacceptable and probably also illegal for companies to first sell popular games at a profit and then kill them at short notice. Pirates demand a legal framework that prevents orphaned software from simply disappearing. The community should have the opportunity to take orphaned software over and develop it further. This policy also promotes sustainability, for example by allowing control routines for hardware to be maintained and updated, which increases the service life of the devices.
Software is more than just a product on the shelf. Computer games in particular are an integral part of our digital culture. At my request, the EU Commission must now clarify whether Ubisoft’s actions are in conflict with current EU consumer protection law and which limits exist for computer game manufacturers when killing previously sold games.”
The original source code has been lost for decades, but the initial DOS release never played smooth anyway: early PCs were never known to handle 2D sprite-based games as well as Nintendo’s (S)NES family.
If you love retro gaming, you might want to hop on over to GOG as they've teamed up with SNK again to bring a bunch more classic games to your collections.
Super Video Golf looks great for anyone who loves Golf, and it got a bit buried but the developer has continued to expand it with a recent update adding in a career mode. It has Native Linux support and it is Steam Deck Verified!