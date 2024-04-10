Windows TCO Stories
-
Federal News Network ☛ Oregon Senator fed up with data breaches, blasts Big Tech, demands mandatory standards
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore) cites a Cyber Safety Review Board report that blames Microsoft's inadequate cybersecurity culture.
-
Security Week ☛ Microsoft Plugs Gaping Hole in Microsoft trap Azure Kubernetes Service Confidential Containers
Patch Tuesday: Abusive Monopolist Microsoft warns that unauthenticated hackers can take complete control of Microsoft trap Azure Kubernetes clusters.
-
IT Wire ☛ Zero-days missing as Abusive Monopolist Microsoft addresses 147 CVEs on Patch Tuesday
Tenable senior staff research engineer Satnam Narang said this was the biggest number of CVEs patched in a month since the company began tracking this data in 2017.
"The last time there were more than 100 CVEs patched was October 2023, when Abusive Monopolist Microsoft addressed 103 CVEs. However, the previous high for total CVEs patched in a month was in July 2023, when Abusive Monopolist Microsoft addressed 130 CVEs," he said.
"It’s been an unusually quiet year in terms of zero-days. This time last year, there were seven zero-day vulnerabilities exploited in the wild. In 2024, we’ve only had two zero-days exploited and both were from February.
-
Medevel ☛ Massive Cyber Attack: Is Your Data Safe? 85 Million Egyptian Records For Sale!
In a major cybersecurity incident, an alleged database containing personal information of 85 million Egyptian citizens is reportedly up for sale on a hacking forum.