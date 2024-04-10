Tenable senior staff research engineer Satnam Narang said this was the biggest number of CVEs patched in a month since the company began tracking this data in 2017.

"The last time there were more than 100 CVEs patched was October 2023, when Abusive Monopolist Microsoft addressed 103 CVEs. However, the previous high for total CVEs patched in a month was in July 2023, when Abusive Monopolist Microsoft addressed 130 CVEs," he said.

"It’s been an unusually quiet year in terms of zero-days. This time last year, there were seven zero-day vulnerabilities exploited in the wild. In 2024, we’ve only had two zero-days exploited and both were from February.