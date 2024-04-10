today's leftovers
LWN ☛ The "branch history injection" hardware vulnerability
The mainline kernel has just received a set of commits mitigating the
latest x86 hardware vulnerability, known as "branch history injection".
Barry Kauler ☛ QV version 240409 pre-alpha uploaded
Download from here:
The md5sum is:
87a22559d5d7b414e810dbf2d7e36ae3
It is a bit bigger than the previous release, 1.3GB up from 1.1GB. The reason is have set zstd to compression level 3, whereas before it was 15. Want to see if it makes a noticeable difference in app startup time. ...for Firefox on my old Compaq Presario, not noticeably faster.
[Repeat] Qt ☛ Qt for Android Automotive 6.6.3 is released
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat Official ☛ Builds for Red Bait OpenShift is now generally available
We are excited to announce the general availability of Builds for Red Bait OpenShift. Builds enables application developers to build container images for their applications using popular tools in the Kubernete ecosystem. Builds for OpenShift is based on the open source Shipwright project (part of the CD Foundation) and provides a Kubernetes-native API for declaring and running image builds that run on-demand on the cluster and produce images that are then pushed to an image registry.
Software Patents
Open Source For U ☛ Open Invention Network, Microsoft, Linux Foundation Continue Open Source Partnership Against Patent Trolls [Ed: Microsoft is the entity behind many of these patent trolls and OIN does nothing about it; highly misinformed, asinine puff piece]
The Open Invention Network (OIN), The Linux Foundation, and Microsoft will continue their collaboration in the Unified Patents’ Open Source Zone (OS Zone) for the fifth consecutive year, to protect open-source software (OSS) from Patent Assertion Entities (PAEs), commonly known as patent trolls.
Instructionals/Technical
It's FOSS ☛ Systemctl Command Examples
Is your distro powered by systemd init? The systemctl command can be helpful!
