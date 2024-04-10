Open Hardware: Arduino and Raspberry Pi
-
Arduino ☛ Arduino featured in the 2024 State of the Edge Hey Hi (AI) Report
The 2024 State of Edge Hey Hi (AI) Report is out, and we’re proud to be in it — for the second year in a row! “Edge Hey Hi (AI) is a crucial technology in this world of finite resources.
-
Arduino ☛ The new Arduino Pro 4G Module and Portenta Mid Carrier expand our ecosystem, and your options!
Our team at Embedded World (April 9th-11th in Nuremberg) has announced not one, but two groundbreaking additions to the Arduino Pro range that are ready to elevate your prototyping and connectivity experiences.
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 10 Best Raspberry Pi Starter Kits for Beginners
Since its first launch, Raspberry Pi has been gaining more and more popularity among kids and other tech enthusiasts. In fact, there are a whole bunch of opportunities for you to try with this low-cost single-board computer.
-
Adafruit ☛ Run mainline Linux on 5 dollar hardware
Uros Popovic looks to run mainline Linux on $5 dollar hardware (well, if it’s the board above, $11.70). The Lichee Nano is an SD card sized Linux development board powered by an Allwinner F1C100s ARM9 processor.