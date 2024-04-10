today's leftovers
Hardware
The New Fairbuds: Nine things you need to know
Titanium is key: The new Fairbuds feature 11mm titanium-coated drivers for better, cleaner, richer sound. During the development process, we evaluated several different driver types. This was done from both from an objective perspective, measuring and comparing frequency curves and harmonic distortion, as well as a more subjective approach, in the form of listening tests.
Graphics Stack
Drew DeVault ☛ FDO's conduct enforcement actions regarding Vaxry
freedesktop(.org), aka FDO, recently banned Hyprland maintainer Vaxry from the FDO community, and in response Vaxry has taken his case to the court of public opinion, publishing their email exchanges and writing about it on his blog.
It saddens me to bear witness to these events today. I wrote in September of last year about problems with toxicity in the Hyprland community. I initially reached out to Vaxry to discuss these problems in private in February of last year. I failed to get through to him, leading to that blog post in September. I spent some time in the following weeks talking with Vaxry on his behavior and his community’s social norms, again in private, but again, I was unable to get through to him.
Linux Mint
Linux Mint ☛ BETA Test: Fastly repositories
We are looking for BETA testers. We’ve got new ultra fast repositories, powered by Fastly. We need many users to switch over to be able to test this properly.
R
Rlang ☛ How to Remove Rows with Some or All NAs in R
Handling missing values is a crucial aspect of data preprocessing in R. Often, datasets contain missing values, which can adversely affect the analysis or modeling process.
Rlang ☛ Simple and Fast Visualization of Biodiversity Occurrence Data using GBIF and R Shiny
As an ecologist, being able to easily visualize biodiversity occurrence data is an essential need as this kind of data visualization provides critical insights into species distribution patterns and ecological requirements, which is essential for understanding biodiversity dynamics in space and time.
Openwashing
MIT Technology Review ☛ Open-sourcing generative AI [Ed: So-called 'generative Hey Hi' (AI) is a dumb hype wave and pyramid scheme of sorts; this is about openwashing it, not open-sourcing. Shouldn't the Microsoft-sponsored MTR (this corruptible publisher) be busy whitewashing the pedophiles of MIT while engaging in defamation against Free software luminaries, as Microsoft and Bill Gates pay it to do?]
The views expressed in this video are those of the speakers, and do not represent any endorsement or sponsorship. Is the open-source approach, which has democratized access to software, ensured transparency, and improved security for decades, now poised to have a similar impact on AI?
