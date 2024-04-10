Windows TCO Leftovers
-
Bruce Schneier ☛ US Cyber Safety Review Board on the 2023 Microsoft Exchange Hack
US Cyber Safety Review Board released a report on the summer 2023 hack of Microsoft Exchange by China. It was a serious attack by the Chinese government that accessed the emails of senior U.S. government officials.
-
The Record ☛ Medusa cybercrime gang takes credit for another attack on US municipality
The Tarrant County Appraisal District — which determines property values for tax purposes in the Fort Worth area — confirmed to Recorded Future News two weeks ago that it was a victim of a ransomware attack.
On Monday, the Medusa cybercrime gang took credit for the incident, threatening to leak nearly 218 gigabytes of data in six days if a $100,000 ransom is not paid.
-
The Hill ☛ Ransomware attacks are the canaries in the cyber coal mine
The hotel and entertainment company MGM was the target of a massive ransomware attack last September that disrupted operations for days and reportedly cost it $100 million in revenues. In February, the payments processing operations of UnitedHealth’s Change Healthcare were affected by a ransomware group, costing an estimated $1 billion per day. The increasing frequency of cyberattacks should be five-alarm warning for businesses and governments, which have squandered the last 25 years hopelessly tethered to a remarkably insecure [Internet]. Hackers seem to have figured out what America’s executives and policymakers have been slow to conclude: data-transmission pipelines are not only ransomware gold, they are also easy pickings.
-
Security Week ☛ Second Ransomware Group Extorting Change Healthcare
One month after paying cybercriminals to prevent the public release of data stolen in a February 2024 ransomware attack, Change Healthcare is being extorted again, by a different cybercrime group.
Change Healthcare, a subsidiary of health insurance and services company UnitedHealth Group, processes billions of healthcare transactions each year, and the ransomware attack crippled the healthcare system throughout the US.