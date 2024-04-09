Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

news

today's howtos

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 09, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

German state moving 30,000 PCs to LibreOffice
The term digital sovereignty is very important here
GNU Stow 2.3.1 released
GNU Stow 2.3.1 is now available for download
A backdoor in xz
Andres Freund has posted a detailed investigation into a backdoor that was shipped with versions 5.6.0 and 5.6.1 of the xz compression utility
Fragments 3.0
It has finally happened! The long awaited major update of Fragments is now available...
Kodi 21.0 “Omega” Open-Source Media Center Is Here with Major Changes
Kodi 21.0 has been released today as a major update to this award-winning, free, cross-platform, and open-source home theater/media center software and entertainment hub for your digital media.
Goodbye EndeavourOS ARM
Even though we are saying goodbye to the project with pain in our hearts
Programming Leftovers
Coding related news, mostly about Qt
Developer Explains Why Explicit Sync Will Finally Solve the NVIDIA/Wayland Issues
If you’ve ever wondered why some Linux users are experiencing issues with an NVIDIA GPU on Wayland and you aren’t, KDE developer Xaver Hugl explains in a recent post why the explicit sync protocol will finally settle the score for everyone.
This week in KDE: real modifier-only shortcuts and cropping in Spectacle
Well, no more: in Plasma 6.1, KDE’s shortcut choosers will accept lone modifier keys natively
Orange Pi Neo Linux handheld gaming PC to sell for $499 and up
But it’s unusual in a few ways. Instead of Windows, it’s expected to ship with a handheld-friendly version of Manjaro Linux
Games: Total Eclipse in ScummVM and Arch Linux Adapting for Games
Some gaming news
Games: Humble, Steam, Heroic Games Launcher, and More
8 articles from gamingonlinux
Tridge returns to rsync (but outsourcing to proprietary GitHub and Discord), a Look at Bottles, and more
Some software news
The Case Against Rocky Linux
The whole "AlmaLinux takes shortcuts" was FUD in its purest form
 
iXsystems: No one is being ’marooned’ by Debian focus
TrueNAS producer iXsystems has encountered some user turbulence concerning a shift from a FreeBSD focus to Debian Linux
today's leftovers
4 more links, Linux focus
Hardware and Some Open/Hackable Devices
Various bits of coverage from Linux-centric sites
Programming Leftovers
Coding related picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Unplugged and Late Night Linux
2 new episodes
Software: DTrace, Rivendell, and xpidump
updates or releases of 3 bits of software
today's howtos
and technical writings, 5 for now
Security Leftovers
Security incidents, patches etc.
CoCo (Confidential Computing) Again Exposed as 'Security' Hoax
snakeoil
Explicit GPU Synchronization for Xwayland Is Now Finally Merged into XOrg Server
Another big step toward bringing explicit GPU synchronization was made today with the merge of the year-long request by NVIDIA to add explicit sync support to the DRI3 and Present extensions, and the Xwayland implementation.
Istio 1.21.1, 1.20.5, and 1.19.9
From the official site
OpenSSL 3.3 Released with Support for QLog for Tracing QUIC Connections
OpenSSL 3.3 is now available for download with support for QLog for tracing QUIC connections, limited support for polling of QUIC connections and stream objects in a non-blocking manner, and more.
GParted Live Is Now Patched Against the XZ Backdoor, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.7
GParted Live 1.6.0-3 live system based on the GParted free partition manager is now available for download to address the XZ backdoor, bump the kernel to Linux 6.7, and update the GRUB bootloader.
Canonical Announces Ubuntu Pro for Devices Subscription for IoT Deployments
Canonical, the maker of Ubuntu, announced today the launch of Ubuntu Pro for Devices bringing security and long-term compliance to IoT deployments.
Kernel/Linux Leftovers
PulseAudio / PipeWire, GStreamer, and More
Free Programs and Programming
ssome leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security-related links (not many for now)
today's howtos
many more howtos
Crazy Tech People Who Hate Lunduke - Part I
Lunduke drives Tech Journalists to mADnEsS & destroys entire projects... with his magic words!
Android Leftovers
Big free Android update will help you find your lost phone anywhere in the world
Recent Windows updates break Microsoft Connected Cache delivery
Microsoft says Windows 10 updates released since the start of the year are breaking Microsoft Connected Cache (MCC) node discovery on enterprise networks
PumpkinOS: A Modern Reimplementation of PalmOS for Today’s Platforms
In a world where the personal digital assistant (PDA) has become yet another retro computing system
One Week With KDE Plasma Workspaces 6 on Fedora 40 Beta (Vol. 2)
It’s been a few days since my first entry in this series
7 Of The Best Linux Distros For Beginners
Read More: https://www.slashgear.com/1550646/best-linux-distros-for-beginners/Using Windows just keeps getting worse
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS aims to improve the energy efficiency of the Linux distribution on laptops
The upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will include an updated version of the Power Profiles Daemon
Firefox Getting Translate Selected Text Feature, Here’s How to Try It
A handy new translations feature is in the works for Mozilla Firefox that should help speed up translating short snippets of text from one language to another
FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: Gaming
This is the fifth article in our series looking at a FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC running Linux
CoverGrid – client for the Music Player Daemon
Linux offers a huge array of open source music players
5 Linux commands you must know to keep your device running smoothly
If you want to know what's going on under the hood of your Linux operating system
Games: Steam, CleanDoom, and Windowkill
4 bits of news
Thunderbird Time Machine: Was Thunderbird 3.0 Worth The Wait?
Let’s step back into the Thunderbird Time Machine and teleport ourselves back to December 2009
OpenBSD 7.5: Best New Features
A new release, OpenBSD 7.5 is now available with new updates.
Over 2 Million
New users are hungry for new information
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
EndeavourOS Devs Say “Goodbye” to Their ARM Branch, Maintainers Needed
Founder and project leader of EndeavourOS Bryan Poerwoatmodjo published today a short blog post announcing the end of the road of the distribution’s ARM branch due to a lack of recent upstream changes and maintainers.
Distributions and Operating Systems: Mageia Server Problems and QV Installer in EasyOS
two updates from distros of GNU/Linux
Rise of HarmonyOS in China, GNU/Linux Popularity, and Best PCs for GNU/Linux
Some leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Framework and Raspberry Pi 5
A couple of hardware picks
Debian: Thorsten Alteholz's Report, DPL Race, and Debian Policy 4.7.0.0
Some Debian news
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Going Linux, and GNU World Order
3 new episodes
today's howtos
3 howtos
Security Leftovers
Security news with Linux and breaches focus
This Is the Secret to a Hassle-Free Linux Desktop
Well, we're not declaring it the Year of the Linux Desktop quite yet.
Linux 6.9-rc3
new RC now out
Announcing Incus 6.0 LTS
And it’s finally out, our first LTS (Long Term Support) release of Incus
Android Leftovers
3 New Android Phones You Can Actually Repair Yourself
ADLINK OSM-IMX93 is an OSM Size-L module based on NXP i.MX 93 SoC
ADLINK provides a Yocto Linux BSP for the OSM Size-L module with extended support (BSP) available through Foundries.io
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 7th, 2024
The 182nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 7th, 2024.
today's leftovers
4 misc. links
today's howtos
early morning howtos
PiVPN Releases Final Version and Announces Project Shutdown
PiVPN's journey concludes with v4.6.0. The last update brings bug fixes, refactors, and the addition of Pi-hole in unattended installs
Zrythm – automated and intuitive digital audio workstation
This free and open source software is currently in a beta stage of development
Compilations of the Best Free and Open Source Static Site Generators, Linux Compression Tools, and Graphical Music Players
All of the programs featured in these articles are free and open source
Review: Dr.Parted Live 24.03
Before the tidal wave of new mainstream releases descends upon us this April
Season of KDE: Adding MCAP support to Labplot
This article describes the work done for adding MCAP support to LabPlot as part of the Season of KDE 2024
God Bless GNU/Linux? Windows Vista 11 Falls to Relative Share Lower Than It Was a Year Ago in the United States of America. [original]
Microsoft's efforts at Windows "user retention" (e.g. "WSL") won't work
Monday Coffee Notes [original]
As we made publicly known quite some time back, a campaign of harassment was targeted at my wife (and at this site)
30,000 German Government PCs to Switch to LibreOffice
Schleswig-Holstein Government agencies to adopt Linux and LibreOffice to move away from vendor lock-in.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Springtime in Tux Machines [original]
As GNU/Linux growth continues (it's becoming more widespread in more countries) we expect to remain relevant
today's howtos
from the past week or so
Openwashing: GitLab Censorship Without Challenge, Redis, and More
Deceit and false marketing
pg_dumpbinary v2.16, pg_partman 5.1.0 and 4.8.0 released
psql-related releases
Open Hardware: ESP32 and Raspberry Pi Projects
4 stories, mostly Raspberry Pi stuff
today's howtos
only 5 more howtos for now
Documentation in GNOME Builder and Cambalache 0.90.0 Released
two GNOME updates/posts
Web Browsers and Privacy
Web Browsers-related links
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers for today
Programming Leftovers
coding related articles
Digi ConnectCore MP25 SoM targets Edge AI and computer vision applications with STM32MP25 MPU
The module is supported by Digi Embedded Yocto, an open-source Yocto Project-based embedded Linux distribution
Open Hardware, Retro, and Linux Devices
hardware news
axleOS with IRC client
IRC client in BIOS chip
Windows TCO Tales (the Cost of Choosing Microsoft)
Microsoft TCO highlights
today's howtos
not so many howtos for now
Andreas Tille and Sruthi Chandran Running for Leadership of The Debian Project
intros for two people
Android Leftovers
7 Android-only apps the iPhone definitely should have
Testing Cytron MAKERDISK M.2 NVMe SSDs on Raspberry Pi 5 with GEEKWORM X1001 and Waveshare M.2 PCIe HAT+
Cytron has sent us a few of their MAKERDISK NVMe SSDs preloaded with Raspberry Pi OS
How to Access Server in VirtualBox from Host Machine
A simple tutorial to demonstrate how you can access any web server in VirtualBox from any host machine on the network.
An Estimate on the Total Number of Xfce Users
I wanted to share this estimate with you, since for me, it was a surprise to see that such a huge number of people actually seem to use Xfce
Durdraw – ASCII, Unicode and ANSI art editor
This is free and open source software
Explicit Sync: Wayland’s Final Steps Towards Ultimate Desktop Experience
Wayland integrates explicit sync
RIP Ross Anderson
Ross Anderson died yesterday
arbtt – automatic rule-base time tracker
This is free and open source software
Peppermint Mini ISOs Get a Major Update
Peppermint Mini's latest ISO updates enhance setup with direct firmware integration and a unified installer theme
FFmpeg 7.0 “Dijkstra” Released with Important AArch64 Optimizations for HEVC
FFmpeg 7.0 open-source multimedia framework is now available for download with Dolby Vision profile 10 support in AV1, important AArch64 optimizations for HEVC, and many other changes.
fooyin’s new features in v0.4.0 make it the most promising music player
Linux music players with a directory browser are few and far between
3 Best Free and Open Source Pandora Radio Clients
Fortunately, there are some excellent Linux clients that allow you to enjoy the Pandora service without needing a web browser or subscription
February/March in KDE Itinerary
It has been two exciting months since the last update on KDE Itinerary again
Move to OpenBSD and OpenBSD 7.5 released
New release
today's leftovers
FSF-EEE, mobile, and security
today's howtos
remnants from the past week
Audiocasts/Shows and Videos: The Linux Link Tech Show and Latest in Invidious Instances
Mostly videos from the past week
GNU/Linux Approaching 6% Market Share in Europe This Year, According to statCounter [original]
ChromeOS is technically a GNU/Linux OS even if it does not respect the users' privacy, choices etc.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
FFmpeg 7.0 "Dijkstra"
A new major release, FFmpeg 7.0 "Dijkstra", is now available for download
ROSA announces a new version of the free OS for home use ROSA Fresh 12.5
a new version of the free OS ROSA Fresh 12.5