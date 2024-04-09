today's howtos
-
It's FOSS ☛ Install ADB and Fastboot on Ubuntu and other Linux
Want to flash your Android ROM or unlock the bootloader? Using adb and fastboot gives you the developer access to your Android device.
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Install OnTrack Budgeting Software on Linux
Ontrack is a simple yet powerful budgeting software for Linux. Learn how you can self-host and install it on Ubuntu today.
-
Linux.org ☛ Run Any GNU/Linux App on Any Distro with Distrobox
Sometimes, there may be an app that you want to run, but it is available only on a certain distro. What can you do? Download the source code and try to compile it for your distro?
Now you can do this with Distrobox.
Distrobox is a wrapper for Docker that allows a container to access all the hardware on your physical machine and run apps, even graphical ones, inside your local system.
-
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Centralized system and LSF logging on a Turing Pi system
I love high performance computers, and some of my best friends work in high performance computing (HPC). Obviously, sometimes we also talk about logging. Recently we not just talked, but I also helped Gábor in his first steps with syslog-ng. He summarized his experiences in a blog: [...]
-
Linux Hint ☛ How To Set Environment Variables in Linux
The environment variables store information about the computing environment. Here, we have explained the methods to set the environment variables in Linux.