Security Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (jetty9, libcaca, libgd2, tomcat9, and util-linux), Fedora (chromium, micropython, and upx), Mageia (chromium-browser-stable, dav1d, libreswan, libvirt, nodejs, texlive-20220321, and util-linux), Red Hat (less, nodejs:20, and varnish), Slackware (tigervnc), and SUSE (buildah, c-ares, cdi-apiserver-container, cdi-cloner-container, cdi- controller-container, cdi-importer-container, cdi-operator-container, cdi- uploadproxy-container, cdi-uploadserver-container, cont, curl, expat, go1.21, go1.22, guava, helm, indent, krb5, kubevirt, virt-api-container, virt-controller-container, virt-exportproxy-container, virt-exportserver-container, virt-handler-container, virt-launcher-container, virt-libguestfs-t, libcares2, libvirt, ncurses, nghttp2, podman, postfix, python-Django, python-Pillow, python310, qemu, rubygem-rack, thunderbird, ucode-intel, and xen).
-
Security Week ☛ Company Offering $30 Million for Android, iOS, Browser Zero-Day Exploits
Crowdfense has announced a $30 million exploit acquisition program covering Android, iOS, Chrome, and Safari zero-days.
-
Security Week ☛ Healthcare IT Help Desk Employees Targeted in Payment-Hijacking Attacks
The US Department of Health warns of financially motivated social engineering attacks targeting healthcare organizations.
-
Federal News Network ☛ Leading university offers way to keep up with cybersecurity policy
Contractors and federal managers agree: It is difficult to keep up with all of the cybersecurity rules and regulations.
-
Security Week ☛ Google Adds V8 Sandbox to Chrome
Google fights Chrome V8 engine memory safety bugs with a new sandbox and adds it to the bug bounty program.
-
Security Week ☛ Thousands of Ivanti VPN Appliances Impacted by Recent Vulnerability
Researchers at the Shadowserver Foundation identify thousands of internet-exposed Ivanti VPN appliances likely impacted by a recently disclosed vulnerability leading to remote code execution.
-
Bruce Schneier ☛ Security Vulnerability of HTML Emails
This is a newly discovered email vulnerability:
The email your manager received and forwarded to you was something completely innocent, such as a potential customer asking a few questions. All that email was supposed to achieve was being forwarded to you. However, the moment the email appeared in your inbox, it changed. The innocent pretext disappeared and the real phishing email became visible. A phishing email you had to trust because you knew the sender and they even confirmed that they had forwarded it to you.
-
SANS ☛ A Use Case for Adding Threat Hunting to Your Security Operations Team. Detecting Adversaries Abusing Legitimate Tools in A Customer Environment. (Sun, Apr 7th)