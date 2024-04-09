CoCo (Confidential Computing) Again Exposed as 'Security' Hoax
LinuxSecurity ☛ Hacked VMs Reveal New Attack Risks [Ed: Confidential VMs were fake security with nice-sounding buzzwords all along]
Researchers have exposed new and sophisticated types of attacks that endanger the security and confidentiality of virtual machines (VMs). Two variations of Ahoi attacks, Heckler and WeSee, have been identified targeting hardware-based trusted execution environments, specifically AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualization-Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP) and Intel's Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) technologies.
Security Week ☛ Confidential VMs Hacked via New Ahoi Attacks [Ed: Well, "confidential VMs" have already been worse than a scam, trying to deduce foolish clients into back doors with nice buzzwords]
New Ahoi attacks Heckler and WeSee target AMD SEV-SNP and defective chip maker Intel TDX with malicious interrupts to hack confidential VMs.
LinuxSecurity ☛ CoCo VMs Will Now Panic If RdRand Is Broken in GNU/Linux 6.9
A significant change has been merged into the x86 fixes for GNU/Linux 6.9, requiring the seeding of RNG (Random Number Generation) with RdRand for CoCo (Confidential Computing) environments. The change focuses on CoCo virtual machines , designed to be as isolated as possible, assuming the VM host is untrusted. RdRand is critical as a hardware random number generator instruction for entropy to guest VMs. Security expert and WireGuard developer Jason Donenfeld authored this change.