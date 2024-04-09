GNU Stow 2.3.1 released

Hi all,

GNU Stow 2.3.1 is now available for download from

http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/stow/

and also from the mirrors[1] as soon as they catch up. Stow is a symlink farm manager program which takes distinct sets of software and/or data located in separate directories on the filesystem, and makes them all appear to be installed in a single directory tree. While Stow has often been used to manage system-wide software installations, it also provides a clean mechanism for managing software and configuration files in users' home directories:

http://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/info-stow/2011-12/msg00000.html

More information is available at the homepage:

http://www.gnu.org/software/stow/

[1] You can see a list of mirrors at http://www.gnu.org/prep/ftp.html or use http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/stow/ which will automatically redirect to a nearby mirror.

Here is a summary of the changes since the previous release; please see the ChangeLog for full details.

* For improved ease of installation, dependencies on Hash::Merge and Clone::Choose introduced in 2.3.0 were removed again.

Historically stow hasn't had runtime dependencies other than Perl itself, which is a useful property if you're managing the installation of Perl using stow. This property has now been restored.

Many thanks to Adam Sampson for this patch!

<https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/bug-stow/2019-06/msg00001.html>

* An issue with the test suite was fixed.

t/cli.t was not testing with the right Perl executable, as reported here:

<https://rt.cpan.org/Ticket/Display.html?id=129944>

Thanks to Slaven Rezic for spotting this and reporting it!

* Various maintainer tweaks

The release process and its documentation were improved in various minor ways.

Happy hacking, Adam

