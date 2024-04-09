GNU Stow 2.3.1 released
Hi all,
GNU Stow 2.3.1 is now available for download from
http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/stow/
and also from the mirrors[1] as soon as they catch up. Stow is a symlink farm manager program which takes distinct sets of software and/or data located in separate directories on the filesystem, and makes them all appear to be installed in a single directory tree. While Stow has often been used to manage system-wide software installations, it also provides a clean mechanism for managing software and configuration files in users' home directories:
http://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/info-stow/2011-12/msg00000.html
More information is available at the homepage:
http://www.gnu.org/software/stow/
[1] You can see a list of mirrors at http://www.gnu.org/prep/ftp.html or use http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/stow/ which will automatically redirect to a nearby mirror.
Here is a summary of the changes since the previous release; please see the ChangeLog for full details.
* For improved ease of installation, dependencies on Hash::Merge and Clone::Choose introduced in 2.3.0 were removed again.
Historically stow hasn't had runtime dependencies other than Perl itself, which is a useful property if you're managing the installation of Perl using stow. This property has now been restored.
Many thanks to Adam Sampson for this patch!
<https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/bug-stow/2019-06/msg00001.html>
* An issue with the test suite was fixed.
t/cli.t was not testing with the right Perl executable, as reported here:
<https://rt.cpan.org/Ticket/Display.html?id=129944>
Thanks to Slaven Rezic for spotting this and reporting it!
* Various maintainer tweaks
The release process and its documentation were improved in various minor ways.
Happy hacking, Adam
GNU Stow 2.4.0 released
Version 2.4.0 of the GNU Stow symbolic-link manager has been released. This marks the first release for GNU Stow since 2019.
stow @ Savannah: GNU Stow 2.4.0 released
Stow 2.4.0 has been released. This release contains some much-wanted bug-fixes — specifically, fixing the --dotfiles option to work with dot-foo directories, and avoiding a spurious warning when unstowing. There were also very many clean-ups and improvements, mostly internal and not visible to users. See http://git.savannah.gnu.org/cgit/stow.git/tree/NEWS for more details.