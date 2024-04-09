Istio 1.21.1, 1.20.5, and 1.19.9
-
ISTIO-SECURITY-2024-002
NOTE: At the time of publishing, the CVE was not yet scored or vectored.
-
Announcing Istio 1.21.1
This release implements the security updates described in our 8th of April post,
ISTIO-SECURITY-2024-002along with bug fixes to improve robustness.
This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.21.0 and 1.21.1.
-
Announcing Istio 1.20.5
This release implements the security updates described in our 8th of April post,
ISTIO-SECURITY-2024-002along with bug fixes to improve robustness.
-
Announcing Istio 1.19.9
This release implements the security updates described in our 8th of April post,
ISTIO-SECURITY-2024-002along with bug fixes to improve robustness.
This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.19.8 and 1.19.9.