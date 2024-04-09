OpenSSL 3.3 Released with Support for QLog for Tracing QUIC Connections

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 09, 2024



Coming four and a half months after OpenSSL 3.2, the OpenSSL 3.3 release brings support for QLog for tracing QUIC connections, along with limited support for polling of QUIC connections and stream objects in a non-blocking manner, as well as several new APIs to allow the configuration of various aspects for connections using the QUIC encrypted connection-oriented protocol that operates at the Transport Layer, or Layer 4, in the OSI model.

The new APIs allow users to configure the negotiated idle timeout for QUIC connections, determine the number of additional streams that can currently be created for a QUIC connection, disable implicit QUIC event processing for QUIC SSL objects, and query the size and utilization of the write buffer of a QUIC stream.

Read on