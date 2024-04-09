OpenSSL 3.3 Released with Support for QLog for Tracing QUIC Connections

Tux Machines

Canonical Announces Ubuntu Pro for Devices Subscription for IoT Deployments

Ubuntu Pro is a free and commercial offering for everyone who wants to extend the coverage of security updates on their Ubuntu PCs providing them with 10 years of security maintenance. Ubuntu Pro was initially launched in 2021 as part of Ubuntu Advantage for enterprise customers offering global services who wanted long-term stability for their infrastructure and applications.

EndeavourOS Devs Say “Goodbye” to Their ARM Branch, Maintainers Needed

The EndeavourOS ARM branch was initially launched about three and a half years ago and it shipped its first installer with the EndeavourOS Artemis release, allowing users to easily install the Arch Linux-based distro on various ARM-powered single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi or ODROID N2/XU4.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 7th, 2024

Developer Explains Why Explicit Sync Will Finally Solve the NVIDIA/Wayland Issues

You may have heard about explicit sync (short for explicit synchronization) being merged into the Wayland protocols recently. But what is it? Well, it’s a new protocol based on DRM synchronization objects where apps explicitly tell the userspace graphics driver, kernel, or compositor when rendering is complete.

LinuxGizmos.com

SolidRun 1st Fanless IPC with AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 – Bedrock R8000 Edge AI

SolidRun has just announced the release of the Bedrock R8000. This new fanless Industrial PC is notable for being the first to integrate AMD’s Ryzen Embedded 8000 series processor, targeting applications in Generative AI and AI Inferencing at the edge due to its compatibility with Hailo AI accelerators. 

Epiq Solutions Matchstiq X40 and G Series for Edge-Level AI/ML RF Spectrum Analysis

Epiq Solutions has announced the introduction of three new software-defined radio (SDR) platforms, the Matchstiq X40 and the Matchstiq G Series, expanding their portfolio of RF analysis solutions. These platforms are engineered to facilitate the integration of AI and ML at the edge of RF spectrum analysis.

unPhone: An Educational Platform Featuring LoRa, WiFi, BT, Touchscreen, and LiPo Battery

Pimoroni recently featured the unPhone which is an open hardware and open software IoT development platform based on the ESP32 MCU and targeted at makers and developers. Accompanying the device is a free online book, providing theoretical and practical insights into the unPhone’s features.

Noni Radio Module with Qualcomm’s Chipsets for WiFi-7 Connectivity

The Noni module, leveraging Qualcomm’s QCA9274/QCA6274 chipsets, provides advanced WiFi-7 connectivity in a versatile M.2 A+E form factor. Designed for a wide spectrum of applications, it operates efficiently across both commercial and industrial temperature ranges, ensuring reliable performance in multiple scenarios.

Tor Project blog

Surveillance as a Service: The Global Impact of Israeli “Defense” Technologies on Privacy and Human Rights

This post delves into the impact of Israeli surveillance technologies in Palestine, illustrating how localized instances of its use can have extensive repercussions that pave the way for the widespread acceptance and global adoption of such oppressive practices.

news

OpenSSL 3.3 Released with Support for QLog for Tracing QUIC Connections

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 09, 2024

OpenSSL 3.3

Coming four and a half months after OpenSSL 3.2, the OpenSSL 3.3 release brings support for QLog for tracing QUIC connections, along with limited support for polling of QUIC connections and stream objects in a non-blocking manner, as well as several new APIs to allow the configuration of various aspects for connections using the QUIC encrypted connection-oriented protocol that operates at the Transport Layer, or Layer 4, in the OSI model.

The new APIs allow users to configure the negotiated idle timeout for QUIC connections, determine the number of additional streams that can currently be created for a QUIC connection, disable implicit QUIC event processing for QUIC SSL objects, and query the size and utilization of the write buffer of a QUIC stream.

GNU Stow 2.3.1 released
GNU Stow 2.3.1 is now available for download
A backdoor in xz
Andres Freund has posted a detailed investigation into a backdoor that was shipped with versions 5.6.0 and 5.6.1 of the xz compression utility
Fragments 3.0
It has finally happened! The long awaited major update of Fragments is now available...
Kodi 21.0 “Omega” Open-Source Media Center Is Here with Major Changes
Kodi 21.0 has been released today as a major update to this award-winning, free, cross-platform, and open-source home theater/media center software and entertainment hub for your digital media.
Goodbye EndeavourOS ARM
Even though we are saying goodbye to the project with pain in our hearts
Developer Explains Why Explicit Sync Will Finally Solve the NVIDIA/Wayland Issues
If you’ve ever wondered why some Linux users are experiencing issues with an NVIDIA GPU on Wayland and you aren’t, KDE developer Xaver Hugl explains in a recent post why the explicit sync protocol will finally settle the score for everyone.
This week in KDE: real modifier-only shortcuts and cropping in Spectacle
Well, no more: in Plasma 6.1, KDE’s shortcut choosers will accept lone modifier keys natively
Orange Pi Neo Linux handheld gaming PC to sell for $499 and up
But it’s unusual in a few ways. Instead of Windows, it’s expected to ship with a handheld-friendly version of Manjaro Linux
Games: Total Eclipse in ScummVM and Arch Linux Adapting for Games
Games: Humble, Steam, Heroic Games Launcher, and More
Tridge returns to rsync (but outsourcing to proprietary GitHub and Discord), a Look at Bottles, and more
The Case Against Rocky Linux
The whole "AlmaLinux takes shortcuts" was FUD in its purest form
Announcing Incus 6.0 LTS
And it’s finally out, our first LTS (Long Term Support) release of Incus
 
GParted Live Is Now Patched Against the XZ Backdoor, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.7
GParted Live 1.6.0-3 live system based on the GParted free partition manager is now available for download to address the XZ backdoor, bump the kernel to Linux 6.7, and update the GRUB bootloader.
Security Leftovers
Crazy Tech People Who Hate Lunduke - Part I
Lunduke drives Tech Journalists to mADnEsS & destroys entire projects... with his magic words!
Big free Android update will help you find your lost phone anywhere in the world
Recent Windows updates break Microsoft Connected Cache delivery
Microsoft says Windows 10 updates released since the start of the year are breaking Microsoft Connected Cache (MCC) node discovery on enterprise networks
PumpkinOS: A Modern Reimplementation of PalmOS for Today’s Platforms
In a world where the personal digital assistant (PDA) has become yet another retro computing system
One Week With KDE Plasma Workspaces 6 on Fedora 40 Beta (Vol. 2)
It’s been a few days since my first entry in this series
7 Of The Best Linux Distros For Beginners
Read More: https://www.slashgear.com/1550646/best-linux-distros-for-beginners/Using Windows just keeps getting worse
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS aims to improve the energy efficiency of the Linux distribution on laptops
The upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will include an updated version of the Power Profiles Daemon
Firefox Getting Translate Selected Text Feature, Here’s How to Try It
A handy new translations feature is in the works for Mozilla Firefox that should help speed up translating short snippets of text from one language to another
FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: Gaming
This is the fifth article in our series looking at a FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC running Linux
CoverGrid – client for the Music Player Daemon
Linux offers a huge array of open source music players
5 Linux commands you must know to keep your device running smoothly
If you want to know what's going on under the hood of your Linux operating system
Thunderbird Time Machine: Was Thunderbird 3.0 Worth The Wait?
Let’s step back into the Thunderbird Time Machine and teleport ourselves back to December 2009
OpenBSD 7.5: Best New Features
A new release, OpenBSD 7.5 is now available with new updates.
Over 2 Million
New users are hungry for new information
Today in Techrights
Distributions and Operating Systems: Mageia Server Problems and QV Installer in EasyOS
Rise of HarmonyOS in China, GNU/Linux Popularity, and Best PCs for GNU/Linux
Open Hardware/Modding: Framework and Raspberry Pi 5
A couple of hardware picks
Debian: Thorsten Alteholz's Report, DPL Race, and Debian Policy 4.7.0.0
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Going Linux, and GNU World Order
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
This Is the Secret to a Hassle-Free Linux Desktop
Well, we're not declaring it the Year of the Linux Desktop quite yet.
Linux 6.9-rc3
new RC now out
3 New Android Phones You Can Actually Repair Yourself
ADLINK OSM-IMX93 is an OSM Size-L module based on NXP i.MX 93 SoC
ADLINK provides a Yocto Linux BSP for the OSM Size-L module with extended support (BSP) available through Foundries.io
PiVPN Releases Final Version and Announces Project Shutdown
PiVPN's journey concludes with v4.6.0. The last update brings bug fixes, refactors, and the addition of Pi-hole in unattended installs
Zrythm – automated and intuitive digital audio workstation
This free and open source software is currently in a beta stage of development
Compilations of the Best Free and Open Source Static Site Generators, Linux Compression Tools, and Graphical Music Players
All of the programs featured in these articles are free and open source
Review: Dr.Parted Live 24.03
Before the tidal wave of new mainstream releases descends upon us this April
Season of KDE: Adding MCAP support to Labplot
This article describes the work done for adding MCAP support to LabPlot as part of the Season of KDE 2024
God Bless GNU/Linux? Windows Vista 11 Falls to Relative Share Lower Than It Was a Year Ago in the United States of America. [original]
Microsoft's efforts at Windows "user retention" (e.g. "WSL") won't work
Monday Coffee Notes [original]
As we made publicly known quite some time back, a campaign of harassment was targeted at my wife (and at this site)
30,000 German Government PCs to Switch to LibreOffice
Schleswig-Holstein Government agencies to adopt Linux and LibreOffice to move away from vendor lock-in.
Springtime in Tux Machines [original]
As GNU/Linux growth continues (it's becoming more widespread in more countries) we expect to remain relevant
Openwashing: GitLab Censorship Without Challenge, Redis, and More
pg_dumpbinary v2.16, pg_partman 5.1.0 and 4.8.0 released
Open Hardware: ESP32 and Raspberry Pi Projects
today's howtos
Documentation in GNOME Builder and Cambalache 0.90.0 Released
Web Browsers and Privacy
Digi ConnectCore MP25 SoM targets Edge AI and computer vision applications with STM32MP25 MPU
The module is supported by Digi Embedded Yocto, an open-source Yocto Project-based embedded Linux distribution
Open Hardware, Retro, and Linux Devices
axleOS with IRC client
IRC client in BIOS chip
Windows TCO Tales (the Cost of Choosing Microsoft)
today's howtos
Andreas Tille and Sruthi Chandran Running for Leadership of The Debian Project
intros for two people
7 Android-only apps the iPhone definitely should have
Testing Cytron MAKERDISK M.2 NVMe SSDs on Raspberry Pi 5 with GEEKWORM X1001 and Waveshare M.2 PCIe HAT+
Cytron has sent us a few of their MAKERDISK NVMe SSDs preloaded with Raspberry Pi OS
How to Access Server in VirtualBox from Host Machine
A simple tutorial to demonstrate how you can access any web server in VirtualBox from any host machine on the network.
An Estimate on the Total Number of Xfce Users
I wanted to share this estimate with you, since for me, it was a surprise to see that such a huge number of people actually seem to use Xfce
Durdraw – ASCII, Unicode and ANSI art editor
This is free and open source software
Explicit Sync: Wayland’s Final Steps Towards Ultimate Desktop Experience
Wayland integrates explicit sync
German state moving 30,000 PCs to LibreOffice
The term digital sovereignty is very important here
RIP Ross Anderson
Ross Anderson died yesterday
arbtt – automatic rule-base time tracker
This is free and open source software
Peppermint Mini ISOs Get a Major Update
Peppermint Mini's latest ISO updates enhance setup with direct firmware integration and a unified installer theme
FFmpeg 7.0 “Dijkstra” Released with Important AArch64 Optimizations for HEVC
FFmpeg 7.0 open-source multimedia framework is now available for download with Dolby Vision profile 10 support in AV1, important AArch64 optimizations for HEVC, and many other changes.
fooyin’s new features in v0.4.0 make it the most promising music player
Linux music players with a directory browser are few and far between
3 Best Free and Open Source Pandora Radio Clients
Fortunately, there are some excellent Linux clients that allow you to enjoy the Pandora service without needing a web browser or subscription
February/March in KDE Itinerary
It has been two exciting months since the last update on KDE Itinerary again
Move to OpenBSD and OpenBSD 7.5 released
New release
Audiocasts/Shows and Videos: The Linux Link Tech Show and Latest in Invidious Instances
GNU/Linux Approaching 6% Market Share in Europe This Year, According to statCounter [original]
ChromeOS is technically a GNU/Linux OS even if it does not respect the users' privacy, choices etc.
FFmpeg 7.0 "Dijkstra"
A new major release, FFmpeg 7.0 "Dijkstra", is now available for download
ROSA announces a new version of the free OS for home use ROSA Fresh 12.5
a new version of the free OS ROSA Fresh 12.5