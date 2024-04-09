Explicit GPU Synchronization for Xwayland Is Now Finally Merged into XOrg Server

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 09, 2024



While the explicit sync protocol already landed into the Wayland protocols, it still needs to be implemented in a few other components, such as Wayland compositors and the proprietary NVIDIA driver, for everything to finally work flawlessly on using an NVIDIA GPU on Linux.

After a year of waiting, NVIDIA’s proposal for adding explicit GPU synchronization to the DRI3 and Present extensions, along with an implementation for Xwayland, was finally merged today into the XOrg Server. If you’re wondering why this matters, Xwayland is still being used for backward compatibility with X11 apps on Wayland sessions.

Read on