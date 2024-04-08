today's leftovers
Tyler Sticka ☛ Git Fresh
I don’t know if this is a personal quirk or a side effect of my role (designer first, developer second), but my Git branchs rarely stray far from main. I branch; I whip up whatever prototype, pattern or design adjustment I had in mind; I return to and update main; I branch again.
Mike Haynes ☛ Thoughts on running your own Mastodon instance | crashthearcade
This past week, after much deliberation and a post by Mike at Shellsharks, I decided to spin up my own Mastodon instance. I had some reservations about the whole thing but it’s been pretty painless so far. I wanted to go over some of the pros and cons for people considering going down this path.
Havce CTF ☛ CVE-2023-3741: how we hacked a VoIP telephone
The interface required us to login with a valid credential. After having googled a bit, we found the default passwords along with a bonus nasty backdoor account.
We only had laid our eyes on the target for 10 minutes and we already secured ADMIN access. Unsatisfied, we continued our search, since we were looking for more.
Xe's Blog ☛ Sharing the best of my photos as wallpapers
These wallpapers are licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. This means you can use them for any purpose, including commercial purposes, as long as you provide attribution to me and share any derivative works under the same license. If you want to use these wallpapers in a way that doesn't comply with the license, you can contact me to negotiate a different license.
Please feel free to add these wallpapers to Linux distribution packages, just make sure I'm credited somehow. I've been attempting to figure out how to package wallpapers in system packages, but it's surprisingly difficult and undocumented.
