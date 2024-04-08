today's howtos
Jan Piet Mens ☛ Jan-Piet Mens :: Notes to self: distributing issued ACME DNS-01 certificates
I might want the certificates I have issued with DNS-01 deployed to multiple distinct machines for different purposes, specifically for wildcarded names. Note that I am discussing distributing the public certificates, not their keys.
Daniel Xu ☛ Reading local variables with bpftrace
Most tracers are designed around functions. You attach a probe to a function and then when the function is called and the probe is run, you access the function arguments and/or the return value. Function arguments are sufficient for the majority of use cases, as function bodies typically process and manipulate the arguments. But sometimes they are not enough. Sometimes we want to access the local variables defined in the function body.
University of Toronto ☛ Chris's Wiki :: blog/sysadmin/FirewallNATVsHostRoutes
In a comment on my entry on solving the hairpin NAT problem with policy based routing, Arnaud Gomes suggested an alternative approach:
"Since you are adding an IP address to the server anyway, why not simply add the public address to a loopback interface, add a route on the firewall and forgo the DNAT completely? In most situations this leads to a much simpler configuration."
This got me to thinking about using this approach as a general way to expose internal servers on internal networks, as an alternative to NAT'ing them on our external firewall. This approach has some conceptual advantages, including that it doesn't require NAT, but unfortunately it's probably significantly more complex in our network environment and so much less attractive than NAT'ing on the external firewall.
Increasing the default vm.max_map_count value
The vm.max_map_count paramater will be increased from the default 65530 value to 1048576.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install FireBird on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FireBird on Debian 12. Firebird is a powerful, open-source relational database management system that has been gaining popularity among developers and organizations worldwide. Known for its stability, performance, and cross-platform compatibility, Firebird is an excellent choice for those seeking a robust database solution.
ID Root ☛ How To Remove Docker Images
Docker has revolutionized the way we develop, package, and deploy applications by leveraging the power of containerization. As you work with Docker, you’ll inevitably accumulate a large number of images over time. These images can consume significant disk space and make it challenging to manage your development environment.
ID Root ☛ How To Disable NetworkManager on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Disable NetworkManager on Fedora 39. NetworkManager is a powerful tool that simplifies network configuration and management on Fedora and other GNU/Linux distributions. It automatically detects and configures network devices, manages wireless connections, and supports VPN connectivity.
Net2 ☛ How to fix: 403 Forbidden “You Don’t Have Permission to Access on This Server”
As an IT professional, encountering the dreaded “403 Forbidden” error can be a frustrating roadblock, often resulting from issues related to file permissions, Apache and NGINX configuration files, or a corrupt .htaccess file.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install & Manage Flatpak Apps with This Full-Featured Tool
Have many Flatpak app packages installed on your GNU/Linux desktop or mobile? Here’s an app to install, remove, downgrade, and manage app data with a simple graphical interface. Flatpak is getting popular in today’s Linux, and some (e.g., GNU/Linux Mint, Fedora, and Pop!_OS) even have it support out-of-the-box.