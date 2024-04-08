9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 7th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 08, 2024



This week we got some very interesting news, starting with Linux Mint devs’ plans to build their own Thunderbird DEB package for the Linux Mint 22 release as the upstream Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will move to the Thunderbird Snap, as well as to finally adopt PipeWire as the default sound server./p>

On top of that, System76 announced a refreshed Oryx Pro laptop with a newer CPU and more RAM, and we learn why the new explicit sync protocol will finally boost Wayland’s adoption. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 7th, 2024.

