PiVPN Releases Final Version and Announces Project Shutdown

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 08, 2024



For those unfamiliar, PiVPN began as a tool designed to simplify the installation and management of OpenVPN on the Raspberry Pi. Over time, it expanded its capabilities to include support for WireGuard, allowing users with even minimal network configuration experience to establish their own secure connections.

The final release, v4.6.0, marked the project’s conclusion. Its current lead maintainer, who inherited PiVPN from its original creators, announced it in a heartfelt goodbye message and expressed gratitude to the community.

Read on