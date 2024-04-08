Zrythm – automated and intuitive digital audio workstation

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 08, 2024



Zrythm (pronounced Zee-rhythm) is a digital audio workstation designed to be featureful and easy to use. The software lets you compose, record, edit, arrange, mix and master audio and MIDI data.

The software offers all the tools needed to create entire tracks. It offers streamlined editing workflows with flexible tools, limitless automation capabilities, powerful mixing features, chord assistance and support for various plugin and file formats.

This free and open source software is currently in a beta stage of development.

