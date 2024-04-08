Goodbye EndeavourOS ARM

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 08, 2024



When we started in 2019, we had a close community helping and cheering us on to get EndeavourOS up and running out of the ashes of Antergos.

One of those community members was Pudge, who enthusiastically joined us initially from the sideline by giving us tips. When the project started, he created a script to make EndeavourOS compatible with the ODROID N2, ODROID XU4 and Raspberry Pi 4 ARM devices.

Even though we are saying goodbye to the project with pain in our hearts, we completely understand Pudge’s decision. We thank both Pudge and Sradjoker for their enthusiasm and hard efforts in keeping EndeavourOS ARM in orbit for the past four years.

We are still open for anyone who wants to jump in and pick up where EndeavourOS ARM left off. Our ARM GitHub page is still out there.

Read on