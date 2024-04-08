Epiq Solutions has announced the introduction of three new software-defined radio (SDR) platforms, the Matchstiq X40 and the Matchstiq G Series, expanding their portfolio of RF analysis solutions. These platforms are engineered to facilitate the integration of AI and ML at the edge of RF spectrum analysis.
Pimoroni recently featured the unPhone which is an open hardware and open software IoT development platform based on the ESP32 MCU and targeted at makers and developers. Accompanying the device is a free online book, providing theoretical and practical insights into the unPhone’s features.
The Noni module, leveraging Qualcomm’s QCA9274/QCA6274 chipsets, provides advanced WiFi-7 connectivity in a versatile M.2 A+E form factor. Designed for a wide spectrum of applications, it operates efficiently across both commercial and industrial temperature ranges, ensuring reliable performance in multiple scenarios.
At Embedded World 2024, Variscite introduced the DART-MX95 System-on-Module, a robust device based on NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX 95 SoC. Designed for various applications, it features high-speed peripherals like dual GbE, 10GbE, and 2x PCIe.
You may have heard about explicit sync (short for explicit synchronization) being merged into the Wayland protocols recently. But what is it? Well, it’s a new protocol based on DRM synchronization objects where apps explicitly tell the userspace graphics driver, kernel, or compositor when rendering is complete.
Coming more than a year after Kodi 20 “Nexus”, the Kodi 21.0 “Omega” release is here to introduce FFmpeg 6.0 support, NFSv4 support, support for reading and writing M3U8 playlists, AVIF image support, AudioEngine improvements on Linux, and support for passthrough formats like DTS-HD and TrueHD on Linux.