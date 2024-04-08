ADLINK OSM-IMX93 is an OSM Size-L module based on NXP i.MX 93 SoC

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 08, 2024



ADLINK provides a Yocto Linux BSP for the OSM Size-L module with extended support (BSP) available through Foundries.io. It’s not the first OSM Size-L module based on NXP i.MX 93 which we’ve covered and the iWave Systems iW-RainboW-G50M module offers many of the same features, plus the company provides an SBC based on the module. Other NXP i.MX 93-based hardware platforms include MaaXBoard OSM93 business card-sized SBC, Variscite VAR-SOM-MX93 SO-DIMM module, and Ka-Ro electronics QS93 tiny 27x27mm CPU module, among many others.

The OSM-IMX93 module will be available for 15 years from the launch date. All information is preliminary and a few more details may be found on the product page. ADLINK Technology will also be showcasing the OSM module and other products such as the cExpress-MTL Meteor Lake COM Express module at Embedded World 2024.

