Linux Hint ☛ Basic Vim Editor Commands
Basic VIM editor commands to navigate your code or text documents in the most popular linux text editor are shown in this article.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install FFmpeg 7.0 via PPA in Ubuntu 22.04 | Ubuntu 24.04
FFmpeg announced new major 7.0 release yesterday! Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 24.04, GNU/Linux Mint 21. The new version of this popular multi-media library came with name “Dijkstra”. It features native decoding support for VVC (aka H.266) through the libavcodec library, though it’s so far experimental.
nixCraft ☛ How do I find out my timezone in Linux?
You can find the timezone in GNU/Linux using the command line. The easiest way to do this is to type the "timedatectl" command and look for the "timezone" line when using modern GNU/Linux distros with systemd. There are other commands and ways to temporarily switch to a new timezone for date calculations.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to find the largest directories in Linux
Managing disk space in GNU/Linux often involves identifying the largest directories that consume significant storage. This guide demonstrates how to use command-line tools like du and ncdu to quickly find the largest directories on your GNU/Linux system, helping you optimize storage and improve system performance.
The New Stack ☛ Use Podman to Create and Work with Virtual Machines
When you think of ’s Podman, one thing comes to mind: containers.