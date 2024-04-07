Open Hardware: ESP32 and Raspberry Pi Projects

Tux Machines

Noni Radio Module with Qualcomm’s Chipsets for WiFi-7 Connectivity

The Noni module, leveraging Qualcomm’s QCA9274/QCA6274 chipsets, provides advanced WiFi-7 connectivity in a versatile M.2 A+E form factor. Designed for a wide spectrum of applications, it operates efficiently across both commercial and industrial temperature ranges, ensuring reliable performance in multiple scenarios.

Variscite DART-MX95: Enhanced Connectivity with Dual GbE, 10GbE Ports, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3

At Embedded World 2024, Variscite introduced the DART-MX95 System-on-Module, a robust device based on NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX 95 SoC. Designed for various applications, it features high-speed peripherals like dual GbE, 10GbE, and 2x PCIe.

Toradex Aquila SoM leverages TI’s AM69 with 8x Arm Cortex-A72 and 32 TOPS NPU

Toradex has unveiled the Aquila SoM, a cutting-edge solution tailored for the medical, industrial, and robotics sectors. This rugged and efficient System on Module integrates advanced AI and machine learning capabilities with a modern software stack, facilitating swift market entry and compliance with evolving security standards.

Digi ConnectCore MP25: Enhanced AI/ML Capabilities with 1.35 TOPS NPU and Integrated ISP

Digi International recently showcased the Digi ConnectCore MP25 at Embedded World 2024, a module designed for computer vision applications in medical, transportation and Industry 4.0 applications. Equipped with an Image Signal Processor (ISP) and a 1.35 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU), it also supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2.

9to5Linux

Canonical Announces Netplan 1.0 with Simultaneous WPA2 and WPA3 Support

Highlights of Netplan 1.0 include support for using WPA2 and WPA3 security protocols simultaneously, support for using PSK and EAP passwords simultaneously, Mellanox VF-LAG support for high-performance SR-IOV networking, as well as new hairpin and port-mac-learning settings for VXLAN tunnels with FRRouting.

Open Hardware: ESP32 and Raspberry Pi Projects

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 07, 2024

Openwashing: GitLab Censorship Without Challenge, Redis, and More
German state moving 30,000 PCs to LibreOffice
RIP Ross Anderson
arbtt – automatic rule-base time tracker
Kodi 21.0 “Omega” Open-Source Media Center Is Here with Major Changes
Kodi 21.0 has been released today as a major update to this award-winning, free, cross-platform, and open-source home theater/media center software and entertainment hub for your digital media.
Move to OpenBSD and OpenBSD 7.5 released
Today in Techrights
A backdoor in xz
pg_dumpbinary v2.16, pg_partman 5.1.0 and 4.8.0 released
Open Hardware: ESP32 and Raspberry Pi Projects
today's howtos
Documentation in GNOME Builder and Cambalache 0.90.0 Released
Web Browsers and Privacy
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware, Retro, and Linux Devices
axleOS with IRC client
Windows TCO Tales (the Cost of Choosing Microsoft)
today's howtos
Andreas Tille and Sruthi Chandran Running for Leadership of The Debian Project
Android Leftovers
7 Android-only apps the iPhone definitely should have
How to Access Server in VirtualBox from Host Machine
A simple tutorial to demonstrate how you can access any web server in VirtualBox from any host machine on the network.
An Estimate on the Total Number of Xfce Users
Durdraw – ASCII, Unicode and ANSI art editor
Peppermint Mini ISOs Get a Major Update
Peppermint Mini's latest ISO updates enhance setup with direct firmware integration and a unified installer theme
fooyin’s new features in v0.4.0 make it the most promising music player
Linux music players with a directory browser are few and far between
3 Best Free and Open Source Pandora Radio Clients
Fortunately, there are some excellent Linux clients that allow you to enjoy the Pandora service without needing a web browser or subscription
February/March in KDE Itinerary
It has been two exciting months since the last update on KDE Itinerary again
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows and Videos: The Linux Link Tech Show and Latest in Invidious Instances
ROSA announces a new version of the free OS for home use ROSA Fresh 12.5
a new version of the free OS ROSA Fresh 12.5
BSD Router Project 1.993 available
BSDRP 1.993 is available, based on a FreeBSD 15-head
Calculate Linux is going release-free with its editions
Calculate Linux is going release-free with its editions!
Dr.Parted Live 24.04
This release is based on the Debian testing repository (2024/April/01)
Neptune 8.1 is here
We are proud to announce the release of Neptune 8.1 ("Juna") the first service release of the Neptune 8 series
Poison Code.
Perl Programming Leftovers
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, Fairphone
Security Leftovers
Events: Embedded Open Source Summit, Godot at Game Developers Conference (GDC), R Finance Conference
today's howtos
Wine 9.6
elementaryOS: The System Settings Redesign Has Landed
This Week in GNOME: #142 Portalled Nautilus
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 29 to April 05
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware: Arduino and RISC-V-ish PCs
Linux Foundation, Canonical, and Mozilla
today's howtos
Fedora Community Blog on Git Forge Evaluation, Ops Architect Weekly, and Infra and RelEng Update
Windows TCO Stories
Games: System Shock, Forty-Niner, and More
Android Leftovers
Just How Much Faster Are the GNOME 46 Terminals?
Ænix on Creating Your Own Clown with Kubernetes
Canonical joins ELISA
Canonical is proud to announce it is joining the ELISA (Enabling Linux in Safety Applications) project
Seq66 – MIDI sequencer and live-looper
This is free and open source software
Top 6 Linux Desktop Environments of 2024
PhotoCollage – make your own photo collage posters
The program sports an attractive GTK GUI. It’s published under an open source license
This week in KDE: real modifier-only shortcuts and cropping in Spectacle
Well, no more: in Plasma 6.1, KDE’s shortcut choosers will accept lone modifier keys natively
In a First, AlmaLinux Patches a Security Hole That Remains Unpatched in Upstream RHEL
AlmaLinux can now develop and apply security patches and bug fixes ahead of RHEL
Red Hat hires McKinsey to streamline techies' jobs [layoffs?]
today's howtos
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software for the Web
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now and Linux in the Ham Shack (LHS)
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, and Modding
Linux Graphics: SGC and KWin
IBM: CentOS, Red Hat, and More
Security Leftovers
Announcing Incus 6.0 LTS
And it’s finally out, our first LTS (Long Term Support) release of Incus
today's howtos
Windows TCO: What Microsoft Staff Was Hoping to Distract From and the Real Cost of Windows
Podman 5.0 Release and Red Hat Puff Pieces (or Purchased 'Coverage' in Media)
Ubuntu 24.04 Improves Power Efficiency on Laptops
A new version of Power Profiles Daemon in Ubuntu 24.04 offers power efficiency improvements for laptop users
Framework 13 | Best Laptop Yet
The Framework 13 is the best laptop I have used to date
When security matters: working with Qubes OS at the Guardian
The latest version of the whistleblowing platform SecureDrop runs on the Qubes operating system. At the Guardian we used the Salt management engine to set up a Qubes environment where journalists could safely interrogate sensitive documents.
Stable kernels: Linux 6.8.3, Linux 6.7.12, Linux 6.6.24, and Linux 6.1.84
Android Leftovers
KStars 3.7.0 is Released
KStars v3.7.0 is released on 2024.04.05 for Windows, MacOS & Linux
today's leftovers
Programming and Education
Hardware and Devices Leftovers
Games: Crypt of the NecroDancer, The Heirloom, and More
Android Leftovers
Windows TCO (Microsoft's Security Failings Causing Chaos
Exploring Cosmic Desktop: A Detailed First Look
I did a test drive of the dev version of the Cosmic desktop from System76. Here's a first look with many wonderful details.
ThunderSnap! Why We’re Helping Maintain The Thunderbird Snap On Linux
We love our Linux users across all Linux distributions
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Beta Release Postponed Due to Security Concerns
Google’s Jpegli open-source library can compress high quality images 35% more than traditional JPEG codecs
Google has released the Jpegli open-source library for advanced JPEG
Thorium Reader – EPUB reading application
13 Best Free and Open Source Linux Webcam Tools
Today in Techrights
Turning Twenty Soon [original]
Security Leftovers
