Open Hardware: ESP32 and Raspberry Pi Projects

This series introduces support for big and super pages in V3D. The V3D MMU has support for 64KB and 1MB pages, called big pages and super pages, which are currently not used. Therefore, this patchset has the intention to enable big and super pages in V3D. The advantage of enabling big and super pages is that if any entry for a page within a big/super page is cached in the MMU, it will be used for the translation of all virtual addresses in the range of that super page without requiring fetching any other entries.

Big/Super pages essentially mean a slightly better performance for users, especially in applications with high memory requirements (e.g. applications that use multiple large BOs).

Using a Raspberry Pi 4 (with a PAGE_SIZE=4KB downstream kernel), when running traces from multiple applications, we were able to see the following improvements: [...]