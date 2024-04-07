Open Hardware: ESP32 and Raspberry Pi Projects
Hackaday ☛ Kid’s Ride Gets Boosted Battery, ESP32 Control
That irresistible urge to rescue an interesting piece of hardware from the trash is something that pretty much every Hackaday reader will have felt at one time or another. Sometimes it’s something that you could put to work immediately, like an old computer or some scrap piece of material that’s just the right size. But other times, you find something on the side of the road that ends up being the impetus for a whole new project.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi powers a five-foot magic mirror that doubles as a retro gaming console
David from Element 14 is using a Raspberry Pi to power one of the biggest magic mirrors we've ever seen. The unit also doubles as a retro gaming console.
It's FOSS ☛ Set Static IP Address on Raspberry Pi
Learn the proper steps of setting up a static IP for your Raspberry Pi device so that you can access it on the same IP always.
Linux mailing lists ☛ [PATCH v2 0/6] drm/v3d: Enable Big and Super Pages
This series introduces support for big and super pages in V3D. The V3D MMU has support for 64KB and 1MB pages, called big pages and super pages, which are currently not used. Therefore, this patchset has the intention to enable big and super pages in V3D. The advantage of enabling big and super pages is that if any entry for a page within a big/super page is cached in the MMU, it will be used for the translation of all virtual addresses in the range of that super page without requiring fetching any other entries.
Big/Super pages essentially mean a slightly better performance for users, especially in applications with high memory requirements (e.g. applications that use multiple large BOs).
Using a Raspberry Pi 4 (with a PAGE_SIZE=4KB downstream kernel), when running traces from multiple applications, we were able to see the following improvements: [...]