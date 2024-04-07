Developer Explains Why Explicit Sync Will Finally Solve the NVIDIA/Wayland Issues
You may have heard about explicit sync (short for explicit synchronization) being merged into the Wayland protocols recently. But what is it? Well, it’s a new protocol based on DRM synchronization objects where apps explicitly tell the userspace graphics driver, kernel, or compositor when rendering is complete./p>
Until now, when apps rendered things, they weren’t rendered immediately. This method is called “implicit sync” and involves apps recording a list of commands with the OpenGL or Vulkan drivers for the graphics card to execute, which could lead to the issues some of you are experiencing with NVIDIA and Wayland.