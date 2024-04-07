As the quoted writers show, people do not even agree what abstraction means. Abstraction seems to stand for a hodgepodge of different concepts involving generality, vagueness, or just plain code reuse. These engineering debates — debates about whether duplications are better than the wrong abstraction or about whether abstraction makes code harder to read — trickle down into heated discussions over code. But this confusion over abstraction's basic meaning makes all such debates doomed.

This situation is particularly sad for me as someone with a background in PL theory. There are a lot of topics in software engineering that are the result of accumulated intuition over decades. But we've had a pretty good definition of abstraction since 1977, originally in the context of program analysis, and — I claim — it actually translates quite well into a precise definition of “abstraction” in engineering.