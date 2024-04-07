Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

They are slower than static websites. They are more prone to security issues than static websites. They require more resources to operate than static websites. In case you haven't picked up on the theme yet: I am going to move jaylittle.com over to a static website. I have opted to make use of Hugo to generate this new website. While it has been a learning curve, I'm happy to say that the vast majority of work required to get the new website online has already been done.

So why isn't it live? Well it's because I had a policy of prepaying Linode / Akamai (the provider who hosts the VM where this website lives) months ahead of time. Now that I want to leave, I don't really have any way of getting that balance back except by making use of it. So that's the plan. Once the balance runs out, that's when the transition will occur. That balance will run out at the end of August so that is when this website will transition to its new static version.