Digi ConnectCore MP25 SoM targets Edge AI and computer vision applications with STM32MP25 MPU

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 07, 2024



Digi International, an American Industrial IoT solutions provider, has announced its latest system-on-module, the Digi ConnectCore MP25 SoM, at Embedded World 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany.

The ConnectCore MP25 is built to industrial standards and promises “24/7/365 operation and 10+ year product lifecycles,” backed by a 3-year warranty. The module is supported by Digi Embedded Yocto, an open-source Yocto Project-based embedded Linux distribution. Other Digi solutions such as their ConnectCore Cloud Services and ConnectCore Security Services serve to make the MP25 a comprehensive, functional solution for building “secure connected devices throughout their lifecycle.”

You can read the press release and check out the product page for more information. Other relatively recent product announcements from Digi International include the IX40 cellular gateway and the MP13 system-on-module.

