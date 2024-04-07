Peppermint Mini ISOs Get a Major Update

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 07, 2024



Today, PeppermintOS has announced the release of its latest Mini ISO updates, unveiling a suite of improvements aimed at refining and polishing the system setup process.

Peppermint Mini ISOs offer the renowned PeppermintOS in a significantly smaller package, with each ISO file less than 500 MB. Users can choose between two versions: one built on the reliable Debian 12 “Bookworm” release and another based on the systemd-free Devuan “Daedalus” release.

Furthermore, during the installation process, you’re not just limited to PeppermintOS’s flagship Xfce desktop environment.

