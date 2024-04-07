Documentation in GNOME Builder and Cambalache 0.90.0 Released
Christian Hergert: Documentation in Builder
A long time ago we had Devhelp integrated in Builder.
It got lost in the GTK 4 port because there was no GTK 4 version of Devhelp. Additionally, it didn’t handle the concept of SDKs at all. We went through great lengths in Builder to try to copy them around so
libdevhelpcould pick them up (with marginal success).
Juan Pablo Ugarte: Cambalache 0.90.0 Released!
Hi, I am happy to announce a new Cambalache stable release.
With the UI ported to Gtk 4 I bumped the version to 0.90 to reflect the fact we are really close to 1.0