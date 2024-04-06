Wine 9.6
The Wine development release 9.6 is now available.
What's new in this release:
Support for advanced AVX features in register contexts.
More Direct2D effects work.
Support for RSA OAEP padding in BCrypt.
Interpreted mode fixes in WIDL.
Various bug fixes.
The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/9.x/wine-9.6.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from https://www.winehq.org/download
You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Wine 9.6 released with more Direct2D effects work, support for RSA OAEP padding in BCrypt
Wine 9.6 is the latest development release out now for the Windows compatibility layer, making progress on getting as many apps and games working on Linux as possible. A little testing on the cards for the weekend?